It's Very, Very Funny How These 29 Extremely American Things Confuse The Bloody Hell Out Of British People
There was some drama between the US and UK last week!
An American professor suggested adding a pinch of salt to a cup of tea, and Brits lost their minds.
People were pissed.
An important statement on the latest tea controversy. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HZFfSCl9sD
— U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) January 24, 2024
They said, "We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."
Because I love a good "US vs. UK" moment, here are some American things that confuse the hell out of British people.
Why do Americans answer "How old were you?" With a grade....I'm British mate. Just say your fucking age
— Ryan (@Ryanjw7699) August 6, 2018
quick question from a brit, why do americans hate beans on toast so much ?????
that shit is DELICIOUS
— emmy⁷ (@promiiseok) September 12, 2020
Question to all you lovely Americans on this fine giving of thanks day: Is sweet potato casserole a side dish or a dessert? As a Brit I am so confused
— Cat 🗑️🐱 Trash Cat VTuber (@CatsReturn) November 23, 2023
do americans actually make tea in the microwave or is that just a british conspiracy made to scare us
— @ commandercodys (@poedxmerons) July 23, 2015
why do americans always sing their national anthem i don’t think ive ever heard the British one
— leah (@BEJEWELEDLEAH) January 20, 2021
Why do americans say "wanna grab a coffee" so often? As a Brit should I say "wanna grab a cup of tea"?
— Ri (@Fazerella) September 3, 2011
Wtf why are Americans so friendly and chatty?? As a brit it baffles me.
— Midnight Madman Vtuber 🤛🦊 (@M1dnight_madman) October 3, 2023
Why do Americans think marmite is so funny? I don't get it.
— Joe The Brit (@Joe_The_Brit) January 13, 2013
do americans genuinely believe brits like the royal family?? bc i can assure you 90% of the country would rather have no monarch
— maya 💎 (@seongfilms) September 8, 2022
Do Americans still send kids away to camp for the summer? Why don’t we Brits do this? 😂
— Naomi Rovnick 歐蜜 (@naomi_rovnick) August 4, 2022
Why do Americans wear sweatshirts that say London or Oxford and us Brits wear ones that say New York or Chicago etc? Something I do but will never understand 🤔
— Georgia (@_Georgia_Owen) December 28, 2023
Why do Americans like #Halloween so much more than Brits? Like they’re so into it??
— Stefan Rhys-Williams (@stefanrw1) October 14, 2023
Why do Americans call pizza, pie?? 😫 confuses the fuck outta my British ass
— Roch (@ferreroroch96) February 12, 2022
Do Americans really finds the British accent sexy ?? ???
— mk (@valenthusiast) January 19, 2019
why do americans not use “x” like the brits? it’s so fucking cute xxxx
like little forehead smooches for all of u xxxx
— juju 🧚🏼♂️ (@jujujupiterr) January 3, 2022
Do Americans not have kettles or something? Or do they not have teapots? The two terms are not interchangeable and as a brit it riles me.
— Victoria (@djin_and_tonic) January 12, 2016
do americans really not drink until 21?? it’s like british culture to get drunk on wkd vodka at 15 here 💀
— mal (@everqlows) January 13, 2021
Do Americans say the word “wee” for the word “pee” as us Brits do??
— kerrabella 🏻 (@chipzkii) July 14, 2022
do americans actually have dances at their high schools ? imagine that at british schools 😭 all piled in your school gym gurning ya face off to macky gee and skepta loooool
— rhi (@Rhianna_Jayyy) June 18, 2020
Why do americans always say 'chip chip' when impersonating the british? I've never heard a brit say that in my life lol
— KnickersInATwist (@MsBramble) November 10, 2013
WHY DO AMERICANS CALL HORSE RIDING, HORSE BACK RIDING luv from a brit 🇬🇧 xx
— finn (@GWSFINN) February 19, 2021
ok but why do americans clap and cheer in cinemas 😭😭😭british people get annoyed if someone coughs
— eddie/ani 🛸↯👻 ADRIANS BF (@corrieguard) April 7, 2020
Why do Americans carry shopping bags this way instead of using the handles like us Brits? Weird. pic.twitter.com/tIgELOakqg
— Paul Chantler (@PaulChantler) March 14, 2020
why do americans think talking in a british accent is the peak of comedy?
— ben parvin (@bennysweatpants) August 27, 2020
why do americans say what specific state they’re from like i don’t know every state... what if british people started saying what city they were from we should confuse the americans back
— taylor 🐜 (@havesomeblue) January 5, 2021
why do americans have "lovers' lanes" while us brits just have "dogging sites"?
— P££T (@VisionsOfJack) January 17, 2019
Why do Americans stand “on” line when Brits would stand “in” line?
— Richard Jeffries (@Richthekeeper) January 20, 2021
As a Brit I have to ask why do Americans toast marshmallows? Is it a taste thing or what?🤔
— Gareth Maybank (@Maybank1970) June 5, 2016