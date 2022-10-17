‘A very violent event;’ Okmulgee police chief confirms missing men were murdered

Chief Joe Prentice with the Okmulgee Police Department confirms that the bodies of four missing men have been pulled from the Deep Fork River.

Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens, and Mike Sparks have been missing for nearly a week.

While the cause of death is still pending, each of the men suffered from a gunshot wound, and the bodies were dismembered before they were dumped into the river.

Investigators believe the men were leaving their home to commit a crime before they were killed.

Joe Kennedy, an owner of a nearby salvage yard, is considered a person of interest. He is missing and is considered suicidal. He is not considered a suspect at this time.

Kennedy is believed to be driving a Chrysler with Oklahoma plate number LSA245.

The FBI and Lighthorse police are assisting the Okmulgee Police Department with the case.

