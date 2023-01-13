'Very young' juveniles arrested for suspected car theft in Colorado Springs

Jan. 12—Colorado Springs police arrested a group of "very young" juveniles on suspicion of car theft on Thursday, according to a news release from the department.

Officials did not release the names of the suspects due to their age.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched in response to a call about a group of youths who allegedly stole a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion Drive, hitting the owner with the car as they drove off, police said.

Officers found the vehicle, with the suspects inside, near the Citadel Mall. When the suspects tried to get away, they crashed into a squad car, officials said. They were arrested "without further incident."

No officers or citizens were injured, police said.