Veselnitskya’ Trump Tower Coverup Linked to Secret Russian Chemical Weapons Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nico Hines
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yury Martyanov/Getty
Yury Martyanov/Getty

LONDON—A company newly sanctioned by the U.S. over Alexei Navalny’s poisoning attack is tied to the money laundering network that Natalia Veselnitskya tried to cover up at the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to financial records obtained by The Daily Beast.

Now we know why Vladimir Putin was so desperate to play down the international corruption probes that began when Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $230 million fraud on the Russian people. For the first time, that dark money network can be linked to the murderous chemical weapons program run by Russia’s notorious intelligence services.

After exposing the massive theft of state money, Magnitsky ended up dead in a Russian prison cell. Legislation in his name has been enacted all over the world by governments seeking to clamp down on corruption, including the U.S.’s Magnitsky Act. Despite the interventions of Veselnitskaya—a Russian lawyer who was sent to the U.S. to persuade the Trump campaign to overturn the law—investigations tracing that stolen money continue to expose an international web of bank accounts linked to alleged wrongdoing.

Email Leak Exposes Trump Tower Russian’s Dirty Lobbying Operations

This month, the Biden administration said it was sanctioning a German chemicals company called Riol-Chemie because of its “activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs.”

It was part of the administration’s response to the attempted murder of Putin nemesis Navalny. The anti-corruption campaigner narrowly survived a chemical weapon attack after a plane carrying him on a long flight home to Moscow was diverted and he was able to receive emergency medical care—first in a Siberian hospital, and then in Germany where he was airlifted for further treatment.

After waking up from a weeks-long coma, Navalny outwitted a member of the assassination team by impersonating a senior FSB official and tricking his would-be killer into explaining over the phone how the kill squad had rubbed the Novichok nerve agent into the seams of Navalny’s underpants.

President Trump shrugged off the attack, but the Biden team announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and 14 other entities involved in chemical and biological weapons production on March 2.

One of the entities singled out by the U.S. government as a cog in Russia’s weapons of mass destruction program was Riol-Chemie. Investigative files compiled by the authorities in Lithuania—and reviewed by The Daily Beast—show that Riol-Chemie received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a British Virgin Islands-registered company accused of laundering some of the stolen money that was uncovered by Magnitsky.

According to sources close to a separate investigation by French authorities, financial records show that two New Zealand-registered companies, which also received funds from the $230 million fraud, wired over $1 million to Riol-Chemie.

Riol-Chemie did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

The United States formal designation of Riol-Chemie as a sanctioned entity does not give any detail about its role in Russia’s weapons program, but purchase orders and invoices seen by The Daily Beast show that the company received components from a now-defunct American manufacturer called Aeroflex. Records show that Aeroflex, which was then based in New York, took orders for radiation-hardened semiconductors and regulators in 2007. These components are often used to build missiles and satellites.

The orders were to be sent to Riol-Chemie in northern Germany, but records show that the tightly-controlled radiation chips were paid for by yet another entity accused of laundering the stolen Russian money. According to the paperwork, the invoice went to Tolbrist Alliance Inc, a shell company listed in the Offshore Leaks Database by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as being registered to a post office box in the British Virgin Islands.

According to bank records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lithuanian authorities discovered that Tolbrist Alliance Inc had received around $50 million from companies linked to the fraud uncovered by Magnitsky.

Financial records show that Tolbrist spent at least $1.5 million at Aeroflex.

Aeroflex, which is no longer trading, was busted by the State Department for hundreds of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) violations “largely consisting of unauthorized exports.” There is no indication that the company broke the law by delivering the rad-chips to Riol-Chemie—the transactions occurred years before the U.S. government announced that the German company was a secret part of Putin’s illicit arms smuggling operation.

The repeated links between companies accused of laundering the $230 million and Riol-Chemie may point to a wider, calculated scheme with far-reaching political implications. Money stolen from the Russian people—while the authorities turned a blind eye—was apparently channelled into a black market weapons program. Whoever directed the dispersal of the stolen funds also played a top secret role in Russian national security.

“This clearly shows why Putin has become unhinged because of the Magnitsky investigation,” said Bill Browder, who has led the anti-corruption campaign in the name of his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. “Every layer of this onion that is peeled, ever more dirty and dangerous information emerges.”

Previous reports have also claimed that some of the stolen funds ended up in the hands of people connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program.

Ex-Hill Staffer Linked to Veselnitskaya Dies Suddenly After Fall Near His Home

The man given the task of shutting down the Magnitsky-inspired investigations that were blooming all over the world was Yury Chaika, one of Putin’s top fixers and Russia’s prosecutor-general up until last year. President Obama signed the anti-corruption Magnitsky Act into law in 2012, and Chaika’s protégée, Veselnitskaya, was sent to make the case against the law at the notorious Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in 2016.

Putin brought it up with Trump himself at the Helsinki summit in 2018. The former president listened, nodding along with a litany of distortions about election interference, Crimea, and Browder during a joint press conference.

Veselnitskaya was also part of the legal team defending Prevezon, another of the companies accused of laundering the stolen money, which was under investigation by the Southern District of New York. The case was eventually settled out of court with Prevezon paying $6 million. Velselnitskaya was charged with obstruction of justice for colluding with Chaika’s office in Moscow to doctor evidence submitted to the court.

While Trump-Russia speculation was at its height, Veselnitskaya always insisted that she was not at Trump Tower to try and help sway the election; she was there to put the case against the Magnitsky investigation.

“To summarize, those were not the happiest days of my life,” Velselnitskaya told NBC amid the backlash surrounding the Trump Tower meeting.

Despite the personal costs, it seems that Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to stymie the fraud investigations they face. But the U.S. government’s sanctioning of Riol-Chemie may offer an important lesson to the Kremlin: even dark money can be followed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer to deliver 200 million vaccine doses to EU in second quarter

    The European Commission expects to receive about 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, it said for the first time on Tuesday. Besides supply delays from some drugmakers and hiccups in vaccination plans, the suspension of inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine due to potential health issues is also affecting the bloc's campaign. The expected Pfizer second-quarter deliveries will include 10 million doses originally due in the third and fourth quarters of this year, the Commission said.

  • Ohio AG files lawsuit to block part of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department on Wednesday to fight a provision in Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package that prevents states from using the aid to reduce taxes.The big picture: Yost's suit is the first of many efforts expected by Republican attorneys to target the tax mandate in the relief bill, Politico reports. The overall package has seen large bipartisan support, with 72% of Americans in a new Politico-Morning Consult poll in favor of the bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: “It's a blatant violation of federalism,” Yost told NBC News. “Congress is without authority to enact this kind of law.” His lawsuit argues that the provision is unconstitutional. “Let's say we're talking about an Amazon or an auto parts manufacturer — something that's got a lot of other players that are similarly situated,” he said, using an example wherein the state’s tax commissioner would evaluate a tax dispute with a major employer. “Under this provision in the Covid bill, he would not be free to decide that question in a way that reduced Ohio's tax revenue."The bottom line: The American Rescue Plan Act prohibits states from using any of the federal aid to "directly or indirectly" offset a "reduction in net tax revenue" caused by tax cuts or a chance in policy that would delay tax increases.Read the lawsuit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain could use nuclear weapons against 'emerging technology' threats such as cyber and AI

    Britain could use nuclear weapons if faced with a threat from devastating “emerging technologies” such as cyber and artificial intelligence, the Government’s landmark foreign policy review has warned. The Government has long stated that the UK would not conduct a nuclear strike against any non-nuclear weapons state that complies with a 1968 non-proliferation treaty. The guarantee does not apply to states that break the terms of the agreement. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister expanded the caveats to warn that Britain reserves the right to review this assurance “if the future threat of weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical and biological capabilities, or emerging technologies that could have a comparable impact, makes it necessary”. A Government source said the emerging technologies included “game changers” such as cyber, AI, encryption and laser directed energy weapons. Tom Plant, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the Royal United Services Institute, said: “The world is fundamentally interconnected. New technologies, behaviours and modes of use could emerge that potentially have a similar effect to a nuclear strike.” The Government's 114-page review, entitled “Global Britain in a competitive age”, also sets out plans for the UK to increase the cap on its nuclear arsenal from “not more than” 180 warheads to a maximum of 260, a rise of 40 per cent. Mr Plant told The Telegraph: “This statement of intent sends a clear signal of commitment across the Atlantic. ” He added that the policy “runs counter to previously-briefed assurances that the programme to replace the UK’s existing nuclear deterrent will not add to the number of nuclear warheads in service, and to the last 2 decades of step-by-step nuclear reductions” Fellow analyst Matthew Harries said the decision will come at a cost to the UK’s reputation for multilateral diplomacy. “This is a clear contrast with other areas of the Integrated Review, such as climate change, where the Government emphasises multilateral approaches,” he said. A more opaque approach to public disclosures about the Trident nuclear deterrent was also set out in the review. It stated that the Government will “no longer give public figures for our operational stockpile, deployed warhead or deployed missile numbers”. It added: “This ambiguity complicates the calculations of potential aggressors, reduces the risk of deliberate nuclear use by those seeking a first-strike advantage, and contributes to strategic stability.” The review confirmed the Royal Navy will maintain four nuclear-armed submarines, enabling at least one to always be available at sea to fire, maintaining the so-called Continuous-At-Sea Deterrent. The Ministry of Defence will continue to keep the nuclear posture “under constant review in light of the international security environment and the actions of potential adversaries”, the review added. It stated: “We will maintain the capability required to impose costs on an adversary that would far outweigh the benefits they could hope to achieve should they threaten our, or our Allies’, security.” The UK’s nuclear weapons are operationally independent and only the Prime Minister can authorise their use, ensuring political control is maintained at all times. Since 1969, Britain’s nuclear deterrent has been operated by the Royal Navy. The current fleet of four Vanguard-Class nuclear-powered submarines are due to be replaced by a similar number of Dreadnought-Class boats in the 2030’s. The Dreadnought programme, built by defence firm BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is expected to cost £31 billion, with an additional £10 billion earmarked as a contingency. Each boat will have 12 launch tubes and will carry around eight Trident D5 ballistic missiles, each with multiple nuclear warheads. A maximum of 40 warheads will be carried on each submarine during a patrol.

  • Elon Musk is once again the world's richest person as Tesla's upward tear continues

    As shares of Amazon and Tesla rise and fall, the companies' executives gain and lose billions. A week-long Tesla rally handed Musk the lead.

  • Susan Collins Casts Lone GOP Vote to Advance Becerra HHS Nomination

    Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) cast the only GOP vote to advance the nomination of Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary on Wednesday. Becerra’s nomination advanced 50-49 in a full-Senate vote. The nomination proceeded to the Senate floor after the Finance Committee was deadlocked in a 14-14 tied vote. The Senate will hold a final vote to confirm Becerra later this week. A majority of Senate Republicans are staunchly opposed to Becerra’s nomination due to his stance on abortion. Currently California’s attorney general, Becerra sued the federal government in 2017 to reimpose a mandate that employers provide contraceptive coverage. The Little Sisters of the Poor, an organization of Catholic nuns, fought that suit in court, and as a result the State of California is currently suing the organization in a case pending at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) labeled Becerra “a wannabe tyrant with a nasty record of attacking the First Amendment” in comments to National Review. However, Becerra’s confirmation was likely assured after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), who occasionally votes with Republicans and helped block the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, announced that he would approve Becerra. “While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said in a statement last week.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wore This Absurd Sexy-Top Trend That’s Taking Over 2021 and Costs Just $15

    It’s everywhere you look.

  • Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

    Arizona prosecutors are seeking the stiffest possible prison sentence for a former metro Phoenix politician convicted in an illegal adoption scheme — one that could land him behind bars for as many as 18 years. Under such a scenario, Petersen could face as many as 18 years, according to court records showing the sentencing ranges he faces.

  • When They Go Royal, We Go High? Michelle Obama Weighs In on Meghan and Harry, Says She's Praying for 'Forgiveness' [Updated]

    It probably goes without saying that Michelle Obama, while one of the realest to ever assume the role of first lady, is perhaps also the most gracious. Granted, though she’s our big sister in our heads, we don’t know Obama personally, but in the face of any number of challenges, undeserved insults, and indignities, she has proven time and time again to be a better person than us, consistently taking the high road, no matter what depths others might sink to. It’s likely why she has outranked Queen Elizabeth II and everyone else as “Most Admired Woman in the World” for several consecutive years now.

  • Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

    The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving its behavior.

  • Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

    A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions. But most options for doing so, such as changing cows’ diets to more digestible feed or adding more fat, are not cost-effective. A 2015 study suggested that using seaweed as an additive to cattle’s normal feed could reduce methane production, but this research was done in a laboratory, not in live animals. We study sustainable agriculture, focusing on livestock. In a newly published study, we show that using red seaweed (Asparagopsis) as a feed supplement can reduce both methane emissions and feed costs without affecting meat quality. If these findings can be scaled up and commercialized, they could transform cattle production into a more economically and environmentally sustainable industry. Cows’ special digestive system is a major methane brewer. Plant-digesting machines Ruminant animals, such as cows, sheep and goats, can digest plant material that is indigestible for humans and animals with simple stomachs, such as pigs and chickens. This unique ability stems from ruminants’ four-compartment stomachs – particularly the rumen compartment, which contains a host of different microbes that ferment feed and break it down into nutrients. This process also generates byproducts that the cow’s body does not take up, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Methane-producing microbes, called methanogens, use these compounds to form methane, which the cow’s body expels. We first analyzed this problem in a 2019 study, the first such research that was conducted in cattle rather than in a laboratory. In that work, we showed that supplementing dairy cows’ feed with about 10 ounces of seaweed a day reduced methane emissions by up to 67%. However, the cattle that ate this relatively large quantity of seaweed consumed less feed. This reduced their milk production – a clear drawback for dairy farmers. Our new study sought to answer several questions that would be important to farmers considering whether to use seaweed supplements in their cattle. We wanted to know whether the seaweed was stable when stored for up to three years; whether microbes that produce methane in cows’ stomachs could adapt to the seaweed, making it ineffective; and whether the type of diet that the cows ate changed the seaweed’s effectiveness in reducing methane emissions. And we used less seaweed than in our 2019 study. A steer eats alfalfa pellets as equipment measures his gas emissions, including methane. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND Better growth with less feed For the study, we added 1.5 to 3 ounces of seaweed per animal daily to 21 beef cows’ food for 21 weeks. As with most new ingredients in cattle diets, it took some time for the animals to get used to the taste of seaweed, but they became accustomed to it within a few weeks. Cattle in the study adjusted quickly to seaweed supplements in their food. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND As we expected, the steers released a lot more hydrogen – up to 750% more, mostly from their mouths – as their systems produced less methane. Hydrogen has minimal impact on the environment. Seaweed supplements did not affect the animals’ carbon dioxide emissions. We also found that seaweed that had been stored in a freezer for three years maintained its effectiveness, and that microbes in the cows’ digestive systems did not adapt to the seaweed in ways that neutralized its effects. We fed each of the animals three different diets during the experiment. These rations contained varying amounts of dried grasses, such as alfalfa and wheat hay, which are referred to as forage. Cattle may also consume fresh grass, grains, molasses and byproducts such as almond hull and cotton seed. Methane production in the rumen increases with rising levels of forage in cows’ diet, so we wanted to see whether forage levels also affected how well seaweed reduced overall methane formation. Methane emissions from cattle on high-forage diets decreased by 33% to 52%, depending on how much seaweed they consumed. Emissions from cattle fed low-forage diets fell by 70% to 80%. This difference may reflect lower levels of an enzyme that is involved in producing methane in the guts of cattle-fed low-fiber diets. One important finding was that the steers in our study converted feed to body weight up to 20% more efficiently than cattle on a conventional diet. This benefit could reduce production costs for farmers, since they would need to buy less feed. For example, we calculate that a producer finishing 1,000 head of beef cattle – that is, feeding them a high-energy diet to grow and add muscle – could reduce feed costs by US$40,320 to $87,320 depending on how much seaweed the cattle consumed. Global methane sources include fossil fuel and biomass combustion, agriculture (mainly livestock), the breakdown of waste in landfills and natural decomposition in wetlands. Jackson et al., 2020, CC BY We don’t know for certain why feeding cattle seaweed supplements helped them convert more of their diet to weight gain. However, previous research has suggested that some rumen microorganisms can use hydrogen that is no longer going into methane production to generate energy-dense nutrients that the cow can then use for added growth. When a panel of consumers sampled meat from cattle raised in our study, they did not detect any difference in tenderness, juiciness or flavor between meat from cattle that consumed seaweed and others that did not. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Commercializing seaweed as a cattle feed additive would involve many steps. First, scientists would need to develop aquaculture techniques for producing seaweed on a large scale, either in the ocean or in tanks on land. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have to approve using seaweed as a feed supplement for commercial cattle. Farmers and ranchers could also earn money for reducing their cattle’s emissions. Climate scientists would have to provide guidance on quantifying, monitoring and verifying methane emission reductions from cattle. Such rules could allow cattle farmers to earn credits from carbon offset programs around the world.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ermias Kebreab, University of California, Davis and Breanna Roque, University of California, Davis. Read more:Heat is a serious threat to dairy cows – we’re finding innovative ways to keep them coolYoung California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the land Ermias Kebreab receives funding from the Foundation for Agricultural Research, Elm Innovations, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Grantham Foundation. He advises feed additive companies such as Blue Ocean Barns and Mootral. Breanna Roque does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • With Trump Gone, Republicans Can Finally Come Together To Attack Democrats

    James Devaney/GettyFor more than four years, Republicans on Capitol Hill woke up every morning in the knowledge that, whatever they did, Donald Trump could turn their entire day upside down with a single tweet.Now, with a far more predictable and laconic president, GOP lawmakers who spent years miraculously not having seen the latest tweet or just having no comment are once again finding their voice.Just take Wednesday morning.House Republicans held a press conference criticizing President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Meanwhile, 40 lawmakers signed a joint letter to the White House accusing the administration of “unlawful” moves at the border.These GOP messaging ploys warranted cameras, news articles, and prime placement in the Beltway’s most-read newsletters. And instead of ducking questions about the latest Trump outrage, Republicans were on the offensive, lambasting Biden at every opportunity.Most Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill thought Trump would still drive the daily news cycles from Mar-a-Lago. But two months removed from office, the ex-president is locked out of the White House and, maybe more importantly, his Twitter account. On top of losing his favorite medium, he’s largely avoided interviews, save a Fox News interview he did by phone on Tuesday and another Fox interview in February. When he does weigh in, it’s through his personal office—almost always to settle political scores, not to shape the policy discussion.That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t still the leader of the GOP. It will take years for Republicans to shake Trump—if they ever do. But in the halls of Congress, where reporters once hounded GOP lawmakers to respond to Trump’s latest unhinged missive, there is now a news void. And Republicans can already feel it.“I get more airtime than I used to,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a top-ranking Republican in the chamber, said Trump’s tweets “absolutely” used to suck the air out of the room. “It would happen regularly,” he said.Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After Shambolic All-Night DebateCornyn added that Republicans don’t have to respond as much to tweets. “So I guess, in that sense, it’s a little bit easier,” he said. “But it's always a hard thing to do when you have 50 diverse and independent individuals.”Those 50 GOP senators Cornyn referenced are a fractious bunch—an often unruly collection of big personalities in a small room. But, being in the minority, it’s far easier to coalesce against the opposition’s policies rather than rallying behind your own. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) argued recent Democratic considerations, like changing the legislative filibuster, would “get us all unified on a message.”“Probably our most important message person right now is either Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi,” Blunt said. “Because that's what's going to produce the unifying message for us.”The reality of a political space absent Trump, however, isn’t entirely positive. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) spoke on Wednesday about the need for Republicans to not become complacent as just an opposition party.“When it comes to the two biggest issues, health care and climate, we've got to be offering solutions,” Braun said. “And if we don't do that, I think we'll be outmaneuvered again.”A GOP Senate aide also described to The Daily Beast the dual sides of Trump’s messaging. He may have had a boundless ability to derail their best-laid plans—but he also had an unparalleled ability to vault anything to the top of the national conversation. When that aligned with the congressional GOP’s agenda, it was a powerful force multiplier. When it didn’t, which was often, it was a major headache.This GOP aide added that the party now has more control over its agenda—and it doesn’t have to allow for chaos.That chaos seemed to take over most days of the Trump presidency, but take just one day as an example. On June 9, 2020, Senate Republicans planned to spend the afternoon talking about a sweeping conservation bill and a GOP version of police reform legislation in response to George Floyd’s death. They’d lined up a succession of floor speeches, plus talking points on police reform for when GOP leaders went before reporters for their weekly press conference.But Trump had other plans. That morning, he tweeted a conspiracy theory that an elderly man, brutally assaulted on tape by police in Buffalo during a protest, was somehow linked to “antifa.” Trump’s comment became the news. And as much as Republicans wanted press for their conservation bill, a top election year priority for some senators, as well as their police legislation, no one wanted to touch Trump’s tweet.“I don’t comment on the tweets,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters, echoing most of his colleagues. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), at the time the majority leader, also wanted no part of it. The GOP police reform legislation and their conservation bill—The Great American Outdoors Act—did not receive much ink that day.Not having to worry about Trump’s erratic behavior and words does not mean, however, that Republicans have mastered communications.In fact, Democrats don’t seem to think the GOP has improved its messaging much at all in Trump’s absence.“With Trump, it was chaos,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a progressive who often makes the rounds on Fox News. “But there was still an energy and passion behind it. Whereas now, I think there's kind of a void.”Khanna pointed to the GOP response to Biden’s signature achievement so far: the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.Republicans have struggled to find a convincing line of opposition to the popular legislation. They’ve argued it both doesn’t do enough, and does too much. They’ve argued it was too partisan, while acting in a completely partisan manner themselves—flatly opposing direct stimulus that Trump himself supported.As Khanna said Wednesday, “I think they miscalculated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lupita Nyong’o is a ‘goddess’ in African print bikini: ‘Mela to the nin’

    the 33-year-old actress was positively sun-kissed.

  • Britney Spears's latest conservatorship hearing reviews her finances now that Jamie Spears shares duties

    As the #FreeBritney movement continues in support of Britney Spears, the latest hearing in her conservator case is set to take place today. A legal expert explains what an "accounting hearing" involves.

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about trans people destroying ‘God’s creation’ and ignores mass shooting in her own state

    Greene complained Democrats would not consider amendment to arm women against abusers

  • New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home

    Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America's Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match. “We want to see it all over again in 2023," said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup. Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Vaxxer BS

    NBCFox News can’t figure out how it’s supposed to feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for aiding in its creation. On the other, Tucker Carlson is quickly going full anti-vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and just might be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are totally unfounded).“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday, “or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what.”From there, the Late Night host played a recent clip of “human catamaran” Tucker Carlson questioning how “necessary” it is to even take the vaccine at all. Pulling out his SNL-level impression of the Fox host, Meyers went on a long rant that ended with a theory about vaccinations taking away his bladder control.“All these questions have already been answered,” he said. “You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”How Comedian Nate Bargatze Pulled Off the Funniest Stand-Up Special of the COVID EraMeyers carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of elderly viewers who watch his show every night that the vaccine trial data clearly shows how “highly safe and effective” they are.“It’s necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble,” he said, “where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with you and have their souls devoured.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.