Vesper man charged with attempted homicide after New Year's Eve stabbing

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A 58-year-old Vesper man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide, after a stabbing on New Year's Eve in Vesper.

David D. Kelm, 58, remains in the Wood County Jail, pending a $500,000 cash bond Wood County Circuit Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr. set Jan. 3. On Friday, District Attorney Craig Lambert charged Kelm with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felony battery, both as domestic abuse incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, a caller reported someone with stab wounds was in a road in the village of Vesper. When deputies arrived, they found a 63-year-old Vesper man who accused Kelm of stabbing him.

The man, who said he let Kelm stay with him, had cut on his neck, a puncture wound in his stomach area and a cut on the palm of his hand, according to the complaint.

At 12:45 a.m. Jan. 1, deputies tried to get Kalm to leave the home, but he would not come out, according to the complaint. At 3 a.m., they entered the home and found Kelm in a bedroom.

Officers found a knife with what appeared to be blood on it on the floor in the bedroom, according to the complaint. They also saw a large amount of blood going from a bedroom with a trail of blood going into the living, kitchen, garage and down the driveway. Officers also found a knife blade in a bedroom and a handle in the bathroom.

The victim said he was in his bedroom about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, when Kelm entered the room carrying two knives and said, "You're going to die, (expletive)," according to the complaint. Prosecutors allege the man said Kelm then slashed him across the throat with one of the knives and stabbed him in the left side.

The victim said he grabbed a blanket and tried to wrap it around one of the knives and thought it snapped, as if the blade broke, prosecutors allege in the complaint. Kelm then said something about getting another knife and went into the kitchen.

The victim said he got up and went into the kitchen and saw Kelm at the knife drawer, according to the complaint. The older man said he then left the house through the garage.

Kelm is scheduled to next appear in court Feb. 2. If convicted, he could face up to 75 years in prison.

