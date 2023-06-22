Vesper woman and Nekoosa man charged in fatal September motorcycle crash in Port Edwards

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a 39-year-old Vesper woman and a 58-year-old Nekoosa man in connection with a fatal crash more than nine months ago in Port Edwards.

Faith A. Szelagowski of Vesper was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and knowingly operating while revoked causing death, according to court documents.

Dwayne R. Corry of Nekoosa was charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm, according to court documents.

Deputies arrested Szelagowski on Sept. 16, following the crash on State 54, near Green Grove Lane, that killed 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Wulf was driving a motorcycle west on State 54, and Wood County deputies determined a vehicle traveling behind the motorcycle, driven by Szelagowski, hit the back of it as they approached the intersection, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the woman, and she gave multiple signs of being drunk during tests, according to court documents. A preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.183%, more than twice the legal limit for drivers, according to documents.

Corry also drove over Wulf during the early morning hours of Sept. 16, while Wulf was still lying in the road on State 54. Corry did not stop at the scene of the crash, according to court records. At the time of the crash Corry was on probation for fourth-offense drunken driving, and according to court records he had been at two different taverns the night of Sept. 15, which was a violation of his probation. He also had driven with a revoked driver's license.

Szelagowski and Corry are both scheduled to make an initial appearance in the case on June 29.

This story will be updated.

More: 'This is really wrong': A Vesper woman has been held in jail for 8 months without charges. Here’s what legal experts say.

More: Man convicted of 1993 Wisconsin Rapids stabbing death won't get new trial

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: 2 charged in September fatal motorcycle crash in Port Edwards