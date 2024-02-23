Vesper woman pleads no contest and is found guilty in 2022 crash that killed Port Edwards man

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 40-year-old Vesper woman pleaded no contest Friday to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for a Sept. 16, 2022, crash that killed Casey L. Wulf of Port Edwards.

Faith A. Szelagowski entered the no plea, which means she is not admitting to the crime but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict her. Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter found Szelagowski guilty. Potter ordered a presentencing investigation and scheduled Szelagowski's sentencing for June 5.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, Wulf, 47, was driving a motorcycle west on State 54, near Green Grove Lane, when Szelagowski hit the back of the motorcycle with her car and Wulf was thrown from the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Wulf lying motionless on State 54, and Szelagowski and another woman were trying to give Wulf CPR, according to the complaint. A deputy coroner later declared Wulf dead at the scene.

After initially telling deputies another vehicle hit Wulf, Szelagowski said she was following him home from a tavern and hit the back of his motorcycle, according to the complaint. She said she backed up in the road, got out of her car and started CPR, before getting back in her car and returning to the tavern for help.

Szelagowski's white Dodge Challenger was at the scene and had damage to the right front grill and hood area. Szelagowski told a deputy she did not have a valid driver's license. She said she had been drinking and was drunk, according to the complaint. Szelagowski had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.183%. The legal limit in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Video camera footage from a nearby residence as well as video from the front and back of Wulf's motorcycle showed a blue SUV with black rims also was involved in the crash.

On Sept. 19, Dwayne R. Corry, 59 of Wisconsin Rapids, told deputies he drove home from the same tavern as Szelagowski and Wulf the morning of Sept. 16, 2022, and saw a motorcycle on the left side of State 54 and a vehicle on the right and he ran something over, according to the complaint. Corry said he thought he hit a piece of the motorcycle and it sounded like plastic. He denied running over Wulf. He said he did not stop and drove home, according to the complaint.

A deputy went to Corry's home and found Corry's damaged vehicle, which had been repaired with duct tape. A piece of the vehicle was hanging from the rafters in the garage and had hair on it, according to the complaint.

Hair and materials taken from Corry's vehicle matched DNA from Wulf, according to a Wisconsin State Crime Lab report.

A report from the Wisconsin State Patrol said Szelagowski's vehicle hit Wulf's motorcycle and, a short time later, Corry's vehicle ran over Wulf as he was in the road, according to the complaint.

Corry is charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license resulting in great bodily harm. He's scheduled for a trial July 1 and 2.

Szelagowski has been in jail pending a cash or property bail since Sept. 16, 2022. She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years initial confinement plus 15 years of extended supervision. As part of the plea agreement a charge of knowingly driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license resulting in death was dismissed but will be considered during sentencing.

