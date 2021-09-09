Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking part of Suez Canal

·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A bulk carrier vessel became wedged Thursday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking traffic in one lane of crucial global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the Panama-flagged Coral Crystal ran aground in a double-lane stretch of the canal, forcing the officials to redirect other vessels in the convoy to the other lane.

It said the canal’s tugboats managed to float the south-bound vessel, which carries cargo weighing 43,000 tons. The Coral Crystal then resumed its voyage, the canal said.

Officials have not said what caused the vessel to run aground.

The ship was built in 2012 with a length of nearly 225 meters (738 feet) and a width of over 32 meters (104 feet). It was en route to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, according to Traffic Marine, a vessel tracking firm.

Thursday’s incident came less than six months after the massive Panama-flagged Ever Given ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal. The hulking vessel blocked the canal for six days before being released in a massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats.

The blockage earlier this year disrupted global shipment. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas A&M professor developing uniform of the future for U.S. military

    Dr. Grunlan adds that the chemical makeup of the nanocoatings will not cause any health issues for the soldiers wearing the clothing or create any environmental damage.

  • As 'buy now, pay later' surges, a third of U.S. users fall behind on payments

    A third of U.S. consumers who used "buy now, pay later" services have fallen behind on one or more payments, and 72% of those said their credit score declined, a new study published by personal finance company Credit Karma showed. The study, conducted by software firm Qualtrics, surveyed 1,044 adult consumers in the United States last month to measure their interest in buy now pay later (BNPL) and found 44% had used these services before. The usage figure was slightly up from a similar survey conducted by Credit Karma for Reuters in December, while missed payments was down from 38%.

  • South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

    Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care. “The effects of the law are not confined to limits on particular procedures in a single state: history shows that people will cross state lines to receive proper care,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, on behalf of the prosecutors, wrote in an amicus brief filed Wednesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “As a result, South Carolina’s restrictive abortion laws will cause many of its citizens to seek abortion care in Amici States — potentially straining their healthcare systems.”

  • Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

    Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying a recovery for the travel industry. American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue. In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand.

  • NASA's next space telescope to launch in December

    The James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, will launch on December 18, NASA said Wednesday.

  • A new California law could let Amazon workers fight against 'relentless' quotas and demand to see hidden productivity metrics

    Under the new California bill, workers can protest quotas that interfere with their breaks. Its author has said Amazon has "relentless" quotas.

  • 1969 Kawasaki H-1 Set 1969 On Fire

    Kawasaki billed this as he fastest and best accelerating road machine ever produced, being capable of 124 mph and 12.4 sec in 1969.

  • Europe's central bank eases support, but it's not a taper

    The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy. The bank's decision comes amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession. Bank head Christine Lagarde was careful to say the shift was only a “recalibration” of existing stimulus, not a signal that pandemic support is being phased out.

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Classic 1959 Chevy Corvette Could Be Destroyed For Pretty Much No Reason

    A Missouri man's classic Corvette is waiting to be destroyed over a VIN issue.

  • Review: The $23,000 Hyundai Venue Denim compact SUV is an absolute steal for the price

    The $22,050 Hyundai Venue Denim is blue inside and out. Blue paint, blue seats, a blue steering wheel - it's the perfect way to buy style on a budget.

  • Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

    Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.

  • How we would fix the Chevrolet Camaro

    To begin, we could think of no better candidate than today's sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Since the beginning of 2019, Chevrolet has sold around 87,000 Camaros, according to sales data collected by Good Car Bad Car. By contrast, the Dodge Challenger, whose platform is eight years older and not available as a convertible, moved around 144,000 units.

  • Not Just Electric: Oshkosh Says Postal Trucks Purpose Built For Carriers

    Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc

  • Ford says the 2022 Maverick Hybrid remains on track

    Ford denied reports the hybrid version of the 2022 Maverick pickup had been delayed due to the on-going chip shortage. The rumor is rooted in a document allegedly sent by Ford to its dealers and published by forum Maverick Truck Club. It provides no additional details about the issue, but the forum speculates the delay is linked to the chip shortage taking a toll on the industry.

  • The Lucid Air is almost here. Here's how it stacks up to the Tesla Model S.

    Lucid Motors is on the brink of delivering its first vehicle: the Air sedan. Here's how it stacks up to the king of EV sedans, the Tesla Model S.

  • Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid crush 2 of the world's quickest motorcycles in a drag race

    The Tesla Model S Plaid beats any four-wheeled production vehicle. Edmunds wanted to see if a two-wheeled superbike could best the absurdly quick EV.

  • 2021 Acura TLX Long-Term Update | Pleasurable drive, puzzling gremlin

    This was my first long haul behind the wheel of our long-term 2021 Acura TLX, and past experience with the brand (and Honda in general) led me to believe that if I could get past any seat comfort issues, the TLX and I would get along just fine. Well, it says something.

  • This New All-Electric Adventure RV Can Road Trip for 400 Miles on a Single Charge

    The 14,000-pound brute can also churn out 290 hp and 3,000 ft lbs of torque.

  • 1953 Chrysler Special Coupe by Ghia Is A Classic Dripping With Style

    Classic Chrysler coupe looking for a new road to concur.