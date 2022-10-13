‘The vest saved his life’: Deputy shot during ‘family disturbance’ in Davenport, sheriff says

A man is in custody after he shot a Polk County deputy in the chest, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

That deputy is expected to recover, thanks to the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

Deputies responded to the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They went to a residence after receiving word of a family disturbance, according to Judd.

While at the scene, PCSO said Gabriel Batista, 41, returned home and drove past two marked patrol cars, confronting two deputies in the front yard.

According to deputies, Batista had his hands behind his back, refusing to show them when deputies asked, Judd said.

As one deputy tried to use a Taser to subdue him, Batista shot the other deputy, the sheriff said.

Gabriel Batista, 41, shot a deputy in the the chest Wednesday night in Davenport, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“He shot my deputy in the chest ... the vest saved his life,” Judd announced on social media early Thursday.

Judd said Batista dropped his gun and surrendered when a deputy shot back at him.

Deputies arrested Batista, who was not hit by gunfire.

Judd said more details about the case, including charges against Batista, would be released later on Thursday.

“Our goal is that upon conviction, that he spends the rest of his life in prison for trying to murder my deputy, who was simply standing in the gap between good and evil,” Judd proclaimed on Twitter.

See Sheriff Judd’s announcement here:

The injured Polk County deputy, who was not named, went to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment and will likely be discharged before day’s end, Judd added.

“He’s in great condition,” Judd said.

Wednesday night’s shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting incident in Polk County.

Deputy Blane Lane, 21, died on Oct. 4 after a bullet from one of his fellow deputies struck him while they were serving a warrant in Polk City.

Lane was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane

