‘The vest saved his life’: Sheriff releases bodycam video of suspect shooting deputy in the chest

Polk County officials released new details Monday after a deputy-involved shooting last week.

Deputies said they responded to the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport around 10 p.m. Wednesday when the shooting happened.

They went to a residence after receiving word of a family disturbance, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

While at the scene, deputies said Gabriel Batista, 41, returned home and drove past two marked patrol cars, confronting two deputies in the front yard.

Video released Monday shows the shooting, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Batista had his hands behind his back, refusing to show them when deputies asked, Judd said.

As one deputy tried to use a Taser to subdue him, Batista shot the other deputy, the sheriff said.

Judd said Batista dropped his gun and surrendered when a deputy shot back at him.

Deputies arrested Batista, who was not hit by gunfire.

Polk County Deputy Harodis Nunez was shot once in the chest but was protected by a bulletproof vest.

Officials said Nunez was released from the hospital Friday.

