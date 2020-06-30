



MEXICO CITY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA" or the "Company") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announced today the signing of a market maker services contract with BTG Pactual Casa de Bolsa, S.A.B. de C.V., which will be effective July 1, 2020 and valid for twelve months thereafter. Through this arrangement, Vesta intends to promote the trading liquidity commitment of its shares listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, Vesta owned and operated 184 properties located in modern industrial parks in 16 states of Mexico and totaling 29.8 million ft2 (2.76 million m2) of GLA. The Company has multinational clients from industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-the-signing-of-the-market-maker-services-contract-301086315.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.