Vestal police identify drowning victim found in Susquehanna River

Vestal police said a Broome County man whose body was discovered by a fisherman in the Susquehanna River on June 24 is an apparent drowning victim.

Police identified the deceased as Sean Marion, 34, who was last known to reside in Windsor.

Police said foul play is not suspected but the circumstances leading to the fatality are not clear.

Police said a fisherman reported seeing a body in the river at about 7 a.m. It was recovered by the Vestal Fire Department Water Rescue Team, approximately 30 feet from the shoreline at the dam across from the old Goudey Station.

Police said an autopsy found evidence consistent with a drowning and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

"While there is no foul play suspected, (authorities) are still investigating what may have happened to Marion," Vestal police said in a press release.

Investigators are seeking out anyone with more information about Marion or his whereabouts since June 17. Individuals are asked to contact the Vestal Police Detective Division at 607-754-2477.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Windsor man drowns in Susquehanna River, Vestal police say