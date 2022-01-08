Vestavia Coach Resigns + COVID Cases Rise: The Week In News

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Strange weather this week, coupled with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, meant this past week provided a wide array of news stories in the Birmingham metro.

In addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the week saw the resignation of a local high school football coach, a new phone scam reported by police and a Leeds man sentenced after pleading guilty on robbery charges.

Here are those stories and more from this past week on Patch:

Rebels Football Coach Steps Down After First Season

After just one season as the Vestavia Hills High School football coach, Sean Calhoun announced he is stepping down to take a job in Georgia.



COVID-19 Cases Rise Again In Alabama, New Daily Record Set

Alabama reported 4,162 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and the 7-day average is at an all-time high of 6,139.



Mountain Brook Mourns Loss Of Junior High Teacher

Bobby Plummer, who had been a teacher and coach at the school for more than 20 years, suffered a stroke and died Dec. 31. He was 58 years old.



Birmingham PD Warns Of New Phone Scam

The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam targeting members of the Birmingham community.



Leeds Man Sentenced To 10 Years On Robbery Charges

A Leeds man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple robbery charges.



