'Vested Interest': South Bend artists' collective gets new hometown owners

Jacob Titus, the new co-owner of Vested Interest, stands in his studio Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the 17-building complex that previously housed Ziker Cleaners in between East Sample Street and Tutt streets in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — After Jacob Titus moved back to South Bend, it was the city's hulking old industrial buildings that yanked him into reality from his internal yearning for a life in some shimmering elsewhere.

Titus, who was born in Akron, Ohio, had left South Bend after graduating from Riley High School in 2011, the city fading in his rearview mirror as he headed south to Bloomington to study at Indiana University.

He had not wanted to return. January of that year, South Bend showed up in Newsweek as a dying U.S. city. Newly an adult, with dreams that did not soon involve dying, Titus readily accepted that narrative and left town.

But this year, the 31-year-old became the co-owner of a 70,000-square-foot complex of 17 buildings called Vested Interest, a co-working space at 251 E. Sample St. for artists and entrepreneurs to pursue their work alongside creative companions.

His path back began with a phone call from his parents, four years later, when Titus was months away from earning his bachelor's degree in public and nonprofit management. Would he be the director of The Beacon community center?

For about 18 months, he led the project to seed new life in an old bowling alley out near the then-South Bend Regional Airport. It was the sort of job he had said he wanted. Yet he could be sullen, stuck on his vision of living alongside "at least a million warm bodies," he says.

His short commute to work always brought him past the old Drewrys Brewery complex, which this year saw the start of a cleanup of 14,000 tons of demolition debris that may be tinged with asbestos. But at the time, the Elwood Avenue building, vacant since 1972, was largely intact. Looming over Muessel Grove Park, its red-brick exterior and 150-foot-high concrete smokestack seemed to Titus profoundly strange. One day he was moved to park his car and snap photos using his phone.

The courtyard in the heart of the U-shaped set of 17 buildings at Vested Interest, the former Ziker building in between East Sample Street and Tutt streets in South Bend.

Titus soon quit his job to become a freelance photographer in town, a vocation to which — after running out of money in a matter of months — he's since added videography and graphic design and blogging and podcasting and the ownership of 70,000 square feet of century-old industrial relics.

The 17 adjoined buildings, the oldest of which was built nearly 139 years ago, are tucked into a triangle of land bordered by Sample and Main streets and the railroad that skirts downtown's southern edge. Those along Sample Street were built starting in 1917 by the Ziker family, whose generations ran their dry-cleaning business, Ziker Cleaners, there before moving its headquarters to Mishawaka in 2016. Brick buildings along Tutt Street, which runs parallel to Sample to the north, were built in the late 1800s by the family who ran Stephenson Underwear Mills.

With new eyes for rundown old spaces, Titus moved into a studio there in 2017 following the suggestion of a friend who runs LangLab — another old warehouse on the southeast side that's been converted into an event venue, bar and café. This year, Titus bought Vested Interest for $175,000 from David Ziker with business partner Dominick Simeri, the 33-year-old owner of Madison Oyster Bar in downtown's core.

"Prior to being in here, I was sort of able to access that connection to the past with photographing old spaces and writing about the history," Titus told The Tribune during a recent walkthrough of the U-shaped warren of buildings. "But it’s hard to replace just actually being in the space and working on it and getting to feel like, by doing what I’m doing, I’m helping to continue at least a small part of our physical connection to the past.”

Some of the decor is being set up for De Nolf’s Barbershop to move into Vested Interest this December.

The pair's main focus is to lease studio and light-industrial space to other local artists and business owners. The 20 tenants at Vested Interest already include a printmaker, a coffee roaster, multiple filmmakers, a fitness instructor who operates a full gym, and, soon, a barber. De Nolf's Barbershop is moving to Vested Interest this month, Titus said.

They're also planning to host events and receptions there in a high-ceilinged, warmly lit warehouse with a black piano in one corner and big windows that let in sunlight.

"We had a sense with this sort of building that you do need people to have a sort of vested interest in the project beyond it just being space that they lease," Titus said. "If it’s going to work, you need some sense of communal buy-in."

John Rybak works Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Lyte Couture, one of the businesses located at Vested Interest.

He feels the same way about South Bend. Titus is now part of a wave of small developers who are buying dilapidated but striking historic buildings and, in spite of an obscure profit motive, imagining what better futures the spaces could host.

This "incremental development" network of small business owners is pronounced enough to have prompted the city this fall to offer half-million dollar loans for the renovation of vacant commercial buildings.

“Buildings that sit empty," Titus said, "just become buildings that need to get torn down.”

Titus says the big brick behemoth that houses his studio on Tutt Street has become a kind of muse. But what sharpens his creative intentions is a persistent question that's become less vexing as he's aged: Should I stay in South Bend?

The question is like a prayer recited by every ambitious and creative young person in town whom he knows, he said.

It's the topic of a story he posted to his blog, West.SB, at the beginning of last year. He recalls overhearing someone in a restaurant share bitterly that there was a "zero percent chance" they'd apply for a job in town.

"What possibilities do we miss," Titus wrote, "by physically living here and mentally living in the future someplace else?"

And yet he concedes that, in the past, he's been almost dogmatic in his belief that South Bend is his creative haven. Consider the time he was quoted in a 2020 documentary about the city, saying: “I’ll be in South Bend the rest of my life.” Consider the map of the west side tattooed on his right forearm, which he once reproduced as a 20-foot-tall rope sculpture in an installation at a local art exhibit, complete with photos he took and a sentimental description.

He's no longer "white-knuckling" the wheel on his ride through this town that raised him, he said. But even on the heels of the realest commitment he's made, one whose legacy stretches back to South Bend's industrial heyday, he's skipping grandiose conclusions.

“Will I be here forever?" Titus said. "I don’t know. I wouldn’t say that so certainly.

"And yet, at the same time, I think buying this building is an indication that my personal commitments to this place have never been greater.”

