Vestmark Named 2020's 'Best Third-Party Technology Vendor IT Team' by WatersTechnology

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc, a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, has been named as the 'Best Third-Party Technology Vendor IT Team' at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs).

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the AFTAs are an annual award ceremony recognizing excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking industries. This is the second consecutive year the AFTAs have recognized Vestmark in this category.

Founded in 2001, Vestmark provides wealth management enterprises and the advisors they serve with portfolio management tools, trading and rebalancing solutions and outsourced services, enabling them to better serve their clients and grow their businesses.

The Vestmark IT team consists of 126 employees who develop product features using Scrum, a widely recognized process by which engineers deliver value in two-week iterations. In 2020, Vestmark introduced a host of new product features, notably a new user interface, a project which required intensive collaboration on the part of several different scrum teams to launch.

The Vestmark IT team is also responsible for working directly with clients – both to get feedback on product development and to walk them through new features and updates. By developing a close relationship with Vestmark users, the team is better able to create solutions that address the needs of each individual customer and respond to overall marketplace trends and expectations.

"It is incredibly gratifying to see our IT team honored for their hard work and dedication to delivering for our clients," said Mark Peabody, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Vestmark. "This is a group of people who are solving complex problems, adapting to unexpected challenges and putting the needs of our customers first on a daily basis. I am very proud of everything they have accomplished and am excited to watch them continue to grow as a team in 2021."

