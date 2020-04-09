Vestmark Partners with Axos Clearing, Empowering Firm's Broker-Dealer & RIA Customers with Access to VestmarkONE® Platform

Strategic Marketing Agreement is Latest Step in Vestmark's Ongoing Effort to Help More Broker-Dealers & RIAs Optimize Productivity Across Their Organizations

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc. announces that it has entered into a strategic marketing agreement with Axos Clearing LLC, which will provide the full-service clearing and custody firm's broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) customers with seamless access to the VestmarkONE® portfolio management and accounting platform.

Omaha, Neb.-based Axos Clearing has provided flexible clearing and custody solutions for emerging, growth-focused broker-dealers and RIAs for more than 18 years. The experienced Axos Clearing team develops a deep understanding of each customer in order to deliver the right technology offerings and support that can meet individual business needs. The firm became a subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) in 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.axosclearing.com/.

"The combination of Axos Clearing's tailored clearing and custody services with the VestmarkONE® platform's integrated portfolio management, accounting, and trading offering presents a powerful growth solution for emerging broker-dealers and RIAs," said Wayne Gilpin, Senior Vice President of Global Partners at Vestmark. "We continue to build-out strategic relationships with best-in-class service providers across the wealth management industry, in order to help more broker-dealers and RIAs deliver better investor outcomes with innovative investment solutions and customized advice delivered in a scalable way."

Vestmark's suite of technology and outsourced services can be customized in accordance with the unique needs and goals of broker-dealers and RIAs. For more information about how the software-as-a-service (SaaS) VestmarkONE® platform can provide scale, efficiency, and flexibility throughout an advisory practice's unique organization, please visit https://www.vestmark.com/roles/broker-dealers or https://www.vestmark.com/roles/rias.

"We are dedicated to providing our broker-dealer and RIA customers with tools that allow them to focus on what really matters for their businesses—client engagement and practice growth," said Jeffrey Sime, President and Chief Operating Officer of Axos Clearing. "Our integration with Vestmark elevates the success we can help our customers achieve, positioning them to compete and adapt even more effectively in the evolving, and highly regulated, financial services marketplace."

For more information, broker-dealers and RIAs can contact Vestmark at (781) 224-3640 or inquiry@vestmark.com, or contact their Axos Clearing client service representative.

About Vestmark:

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.4 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.