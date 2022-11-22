Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition

Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron
Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press
·2 min read

PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender.

The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, a Boston-based advocacy group. The group’s court filing said the daughter has been denied treatments recommended by doctors due to a federal statute that dates to 1976 that mandates exclusion of surgical treatments for gender transition in the military’s medical coverage for the dependents of service members.

The statute is an antiquated rule based on outdated views of transgender people, and striking it from the books would be significant for many people seeking to access care, said Ben Klein, an attorney with GLAD.

“We can safely say this is the first time the statute has been challenged. It would affect a huge number of people,” Klein said. “A victory in this case would ensure that all dependents of military personnel who are transgender would have access to the critical medical care they need, free of discrimination of exclusion.”

The defendants in the lawsuit include the U.S. Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The plaintiffs, who live in Maine, filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Maine in Portland. The lawsuit calls for the exclusion rule to be declared unconstitutional and also states that the plaintiffs want damages.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment on the lawsuit and deferred to the U.S. Department of Justice, which would represent the agency in the case. Justice Department representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The lawsuit states that the veteran served for 23 years in the Marine Corps and Air Force. His daughter is a 21-year-old transgender woman who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and sought gender transition surgery to address the condition, the lawsuit states.

The suit states that the daughter, who is only referred to as Jane Doe, is entitled to receive health care benefits through the military’s TRICARE health plan, which is a program of the Defense Department’s Military Health System. It states that she “has been and continues to be unable to obtain coverage as a TRICARE beneficiary” for gender transition surgery because of the 1976 rule.

The lawsuit states that the daughter has also incurred costs and sought alternative health insurance because of previous improper denials of coverage by the defendants. Her request for coverage of treatments including laser hair removal and electrolysis were previously denied, the lawsuit states.

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first

  • Here’s How the Supreme Court Could Rule on Student Loan Forgiveness

    Legal experts say that even if the court sides with the Biden Administration, there are still legal hurdles that will delay relief for borrowers.

  • The clitoris has 10,000 nerve endings. Here's why experts say the discovery is 'just the beginning' for sexual health

    The study of the clitoris was able to be done thanks to gender affirming surgeries.

  • Election update Monday: Rollins concedes to Calvert in 41st Congressional District race

    In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Will Rollins said he called Rep. Ken Calvert to congratulate him on his win.

  • Trump lawyer backtracks after suggesting he will testify in New York trial to defend his business empire

    Trump may take the stand in New York's $250 million lawsuit against his business. His lawyer suggested as much in and out of court before backtracking.

  • Saudi king declares holiday after shock win over Argentina

    Saudi King Salman has declared a national holiday after the football team's stunning World Cup win on Tuesday over Argentina, state media reported.

  • Trump Seeks Unredacted Affidavit for Mar-A-Lago ‘Ransacking’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to order the US Justice Department to hand over an unredacted version of the August affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing it must be checked for accuracy or “misleading omissions.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion fo

  • Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

    It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his […]

  • Kari Lake's 'Fawning' Tweet Hints At Her Next Career Hope, Twitter Users Say

    The Republican cried foul while losing for governor in Arizona — and some say she just declared her future intentions in politics.

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond

  • Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo

    Jay Leno suffered "serious burns" in a gasoline fire on Nov. 12, but looked happy and healthy in a photo shared Monday after he was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center

  • Putin turned down negotiation offer during G20 summit, reports Ukrainska Pravda

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin turned down an offer that would have ended the war and postponed deliberations over the status of the Crimean peninsula for seven years, independent Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 22, citing a U.S. security official.