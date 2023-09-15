Vet technician arrested in connection with stealing drugs intended for animals in Pima

A veterinarian technician was arrested Monday in connection with drug-related offenses and possible animal cruelty committed at a veterinarian clinic in Pima County, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

On Friday, September 8, 2023, the Pima County Sheriff's Department initiated an investigation in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration into potential drug theft and animal cruelty incidents allegedly occurring at a local veterinarian clinic.

Authorities said veterinarian technician, Andrew Shalek, 40, was captured on camera stealing the medicine from vials and replacing it with saline, police said.

Foothills district deputies responded to the clinic where they found medical grade fentanyl and hydromorphone had been removed from a locked drug cabinet. These drugs were intended for utilization during surgeries and pain maintenance for animals, authorities said in the release.

Detectives and the DEA later conducted interviews and executed a search warrant at the suspect's house, where evidence of the crime was eventually found, police said.

Shalek was booked on Monday on multiple drug offenses. The PCSD Animal Cruelty Detectives are reviewing this case with the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Additional charges against Shalek may be coming, police said in a release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vet technician arrested in connection with stealing drugs