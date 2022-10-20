Veteran accused of assault on Zeldin to be released into treatment

The man accused of an assault on Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is set to be released from custody and allowed into an alcohol treatment program.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson Wednesday agreed to allow David Jakubonis to enter a Veterans Administration treatment program in Bath. Afterward, Jakubonis would then move into the Richards House, operated by the local Veterans Outreach Center, or VOC, which assists homeless and troubled veterans.

The VOC often works hand-in-hand with the Monroe County Veterans Court, which works to steer veterans accused of crimes into treatment.

"We’re pleased with the Federal Magistrate’s decision and given the criteria the Magistrate was required to review, it’s the right determination," John DeMarco, an attorney for Jakubonis, said in a message. "Mr. Jakubonis is not a flight risk and given the resources available through the Bath VA and the Monroe County Veterans Court the risk of danger to the community is very low and manageable given the accountability and safeguards embedded in the respective programs.

"We now look forward to his recovery and a opportunity to defend the merits of this matter."

Jakubonis is accused federally of an assault on a congressman with a dangerous weapon, and is charged in state court with an attempted assault. He is alleged to have assaulted Zeldin, a congressman running for governor, at a July rally in Perinton.

Attorneys for Jakubonis have said he was drunk, did not know who Zeldin was, and thought Zeldin was denigrating veterans during a talk upon an outdoor stage. Jakubonis was holding a self-defense device designed to look like a cat with two sharpened points as the ears, and brought it toward Zeldin's throat before being grabbed by Zeldin and tackled by others.

Jakubonis has been jailed since he was charged federally. He was released initially after the incident on the state charge of second-degree attempted assault because it is considered a non-violent charge in New York. Had there been an injury, a more severe charge would have used.

Story continues

That release triggered a spate of ads attacking New York's bail reform laws and Democratic support for them.

Should Jakubonis stumble in treatment, Payson could decide to return him to jail.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lee Zeldin accused attacker David Jakubonis released into treatment