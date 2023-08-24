Veteran ad executive Ryan Kedzierski named general manager in Nashville

Veteran ad executive Ryan Kedzierski was tabbed general manager in the Nashville market, effective Oct. 1

In this role, Kedzierski will work closely with the executive editor to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement.

Kedzierski joined Gannett nine years ago, holding positions across several markets, including Phoenix, Salem- and currently Nashville. He assumed roles including digital advertising manager, advertising director and group president.

He mostly recently served as vice president of advertising for Tennessee and Alabama. He has lived in Tennessee the past five years and enjoys getting to know community leaders in his neighborhood. Kedzierski is a graduate of Arizona State.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Ryan step into this role,” said Michael A. Anastasi, vice president of local news for the USA TODAY Network and executive editor of The Tennessean. “Ryan’s leadership over the last five years has been pivotal as we’ve transformed our business and products, and we know he’ll continue to build and strengthen our longstanding relationships with businesses and consumers in Nashville and Middle Tennessee while advocating for the strong journalism that has consistently distinguished The Tennessean."

