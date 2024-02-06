Veteran Allen Township firefighter laid to rest

Allen Township Fire Department's engine, carrying Firefighter Charlie Batt's turnout gear, passes under an American Flag draped between Hillsdale and Litchfield's ladder trucks.

ALLEN — Friends and family of Allen Township Firefighter Charlie Batt gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes and share stories of the 59-year veteran firefighter and community pillar of the small village on Hillsdale County’s western border.

Batt, born Nov. 9, 1943, passed away Dec. 18, 2023, under the care of hospice at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He joined the Allen Township Fire Department in 1964 and witnessed numerous procedural changes and technological advances in the fire service in his 59 years of service to the residents of Allen.

The Allen Township Fire Department — Batt’s second family — led a funeral procession down U.S. 12 through the village Saturday with Batt’s turnout gear fashioned in memorial on the front of Allen’s primary response engine.

Firefighters from numerous surrounding agencies in Hillsdale and Branch Counties participated in the funeral procession as Batt was laid to rest.

In addition to Batt’s selfless service in the fire department, he was a lifelong member of the Allen Chapter of Knights of Pythians and a founding member of the Quincy Tip-Up Committee. Batt attended the Allen Methodist Church and was a lifelong member of the Allen Historical Society where he served as vice president for many years.

