Veteran Arlington music instructor sentenced to 15 years for fondling young girl

A music teacher in Arlington who had been in the business for years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fondling a child in May 2016, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Charles Rogers, 69, of Arlington, was sentenced to prison last week on the charge of indecency/fondling involving a girl who in 2016 was under 14 years old.

He was indicted on that charge on Oct. 4 by a Tarrant County grand jury.

Previously, Rogers faced a charge of sexual abuse of child under 14 in the 2016 case, and a second charge of sex abuse involving a case in July 2017, but the 2017 charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court records

Rogers, who also went by the name of Reid Rogers, had been employed as a guitar teacher at Sounds Good School of Music in the 5700 block of Forest Bend Drive in Arlington, police have said.

He had been a music teacher for about 20 years, Arlington police have said.

Rogers was arrested in February 2019, and weeks later, police asked for help to find any children who might be potential victims.

Authorities did not release any further details on the 2016 case.