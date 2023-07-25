Veteran beaten up at movie theater over seat assignments, Pompano Beach police say

A night at the movies ended with a trip to the hospital for a Floridian man who got into it with another man over seat assignments.

Security video captured the incident, as well as images of the suspect police in Pompano Beach are looking for.

A 63-year-old veteran was sent to the hospital battered, bruised and with a broken nose. He said it happened after he told a couple they were sitting in the seats he bought.

“I said to him, ‘Hey, you know you’re in our seats,’ and he just sat there glaring at me with a look of contempt,” the veteran explained.

Eventually, the veteran said he told them to stay in the seats.

“As I’m walking away, he said to me, ‘Go run to your wife, little boy,’ and I turned around and said, ‘Excuse me? You’re the one who’s being a little boy. I’ll let you have my seats,’” he said

That’s when things took a physical turn.

“He jumped up and said, ‘You want to fight? You want to fight?’ I put my arm out to keep him at his distance, and I don’t know if I fell over the stairs or he pushed me,” the veteran said.

The beatdown happened at AMC Pompano Beach 18 along a federal highway Monday, July 10. The guy responsible simply walked out on the veteran now left to hear and wait for justice to be served.

“I hope to catch this guy, and I’ll definitely prosecute,” he said.

