Veteran Bridgeport officer resigns after theft arrest, police say

A Bridgeport officer has resigned after he was arrested on a theft charge, police said Friday.

Christopher Martin, a 21-year veteran, resigned as the department was preparing his suspension paperwork, police said. He was charged Thursday with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence, they said; police did not say what Martin is accused of stealing.

In a written statement, Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said, “The Bridgeport Police Department took immediate action by arresting him upon becoming aware of his actions. Former Officer Martin immediately submitted his resignation prior to being suspended without pay and participating in an immediate due process hearing. The Bridgeport Police Department will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity.”

