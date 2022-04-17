Veteran Brunswick Police Department officer arrested for DUI

Apr. 17—A veteran Brunswick Police Department officer was arrested Friday night and charged with DUI, stemming from an incident in which the vehicle he was driving allegedly struck and injured a female pedestrian in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones confirmed.

Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Mark Smith, 64, was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center by Georgia State Patrol officers on a charge of DUI, jail records show. A 38-year veteran of the police department, Smith posted bail and was released shortly after his arrest.

Smith was not on duty at the time of the incident, Jones said. Smith is now on paid administrative leave, pending further information from the state patrol's investigation, Jones said.

The injured woman was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she was treated for broken ribs and a laceration, Jones said.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. when city police officers were called to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to an initial city police report.

Brunswick police turned the investigation over to the state patrol, Jones said.

Smith is presently the captain overseeing the Brunswick Police Department's support services. He has served in many capacities in his career with the police department, including patrol shift commander.