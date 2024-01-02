Veteran Burger King Worker Who Received Measly Goodie Bag Buys First House With Fundraiser Cash

A Burger King worker who went viral showing off the contents of a goodie bag he was given in recognition of not missing a day of work in 27 years has now bought his first home with cash raised from sympathetic donors. Kevin Ford first blew up online in June 2022 in a video of him unpacking the pens, coffee cup, and other small items that he’d been given for his near three decades of uninterrupted service. His daughter created a GoFundMe which went on to raise almost $440,000, of which Ford received around $350,000, according to TMZ. Ford spent $177,000 on his first home in Pahrump, Nevada, and plans to give some of the rest to his daughter so she can buy a place for herself and his grandkids. “I just want to thank everybody for being part of this miracle,” Ford said in a video showing off his new home this week.

