Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special rare milestone birthday took place Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino in Wilkes-Barre.

Daniel Norman is a resident of Highland Park Senior Living and today, he celebrated his 100th birthday playing roulette at the casino.

He is a World War II and Vietnam War Veteran in the army and worked until he was eighty years old.

A luncheon was held at the rustic kitchen restaurant inside the casino with friends, family, and his caregiver.

After eating, he headed over to the casino floor to continue to the good luck!

“It’s fun when you win,” said Norman.

“He went to the service right out of high school and then was wounded and then came back and went to college,” added Tina Michaels his caregiver.

During World War II Norman participated in the ‘Battle of the Bulge’ where he was almost seriously injured in an explosion.

After graduating college, Norman met his wife and worked for the IRS.

He plans on returning to the casino very soon.

