Veteran Connecticut prosecutor appointed new State’s Attorney in Litchfield

A veteran prosecutor in the state Division of Criminal Justice has been named the new State’s Attorney in Litchfield.

The state Criminal Justice Commission appointed David R. Shannon as senior prosecutor in an office with jurisdiction over criminal prosecutions in Torrington, Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Canaan, Colebrook, Cornwall, Goshen, Hartland, Harwinton, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Hartford, New Milford, Norfolk, North Canaan, Roxbury, Salisbury, Sharon, Thomaston, Warren, Washington and Winchester.

Shannon succeeds Dawn Gallo, who has served as Litchfield State’s Attorney since 2019 and will be retiring effective April 1, 2022. Shannon will complete the remainder of her 8-year term, which expires on June 30, 2025.

“I congratulate State’s Attorney Shannon on his appointment to this important position as an integral part of the senior management in the Division of Criminal Justice,” Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald, commission chairman said. “The Commission wishes him the very best as the Division moves forward to address the critical issues facing the criminal justice system today.”

Shannon began his career with the Division of Criminal Justice in 1998 as a legal intern in the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office. From May 1999 to January 2010, he worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Danbury Judicial District. Since January 2010, Attorney Shannon has served in the Judicial District of Litchfield where he was promoted to Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney in December 2019.

He obtained an undergraduate degree from from Fordham University and a law degree from University of Connecticut School of Law.