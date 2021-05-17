  • Oops!
19-year police veteran accused of running meth lab out of NJ home

Christopher Walls, who has been suspended without pay from the Long Branch Police Department, allegedly manufactured and maintained the methamphetamine laboratory at his West End Avenue home.

Video Transcript

- A police officer from Long Branch, New Jersey has been charged with running a meth lab from home. 19-year veteran Christopher Walls was arrested and suspended without pay. Authorities were called to Walls's home over the weekend for a domestic disturbance. Someone inside the home told police that Walls was involved in suspicious narcotics activity. Police found chemicals used in methamphetamine laboratories in the 50-year-old's basement and in a shed. If convicted, Walls faces up to 20 years in prison.

