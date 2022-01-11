Veteran CT News Reporter Leaving Station For California: CT News
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Monday evening:
Connecticut News Reporter Returns To California Roots
She is leaving the television station for a new job in her home state of California.>>>Read More.
Yale Quarantine Rules Worry Restaurants
Yale's quarantine requirement to possibly have negative effect on local businesses.>>>Read More.
Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19
The mayor plans to work from home after testing positive for the coronavirus, she announced.>>>Read More.
Health Center Requiring Vaccine Booster For Employees
The health center, which serves more than 150,000 patients statewide, is requiring the COVID-19 booster for all employees.>>>Read More.
Police Dog Celebrates A Birthday On Milestone Day
A police dog had a birthday on what was also a commemorative day for law enforcement.>>>Read More.
