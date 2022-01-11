Veteran CT News Reporter Leaving Station For California: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Monday evening:

She is leaving the television station for a new job in her home state of California.>>>Read More.

Yale's quarantine requirement to possibly have negative effect on local businesses.>>>Read More.

The mayor plans to work from home after testing positive for the coronavirus, she announced.>>>Read More.

The health center, which serves more than 150,000 patients statewide, is requiring the COVID-19 booster for all employees.>>>Read More.

A police dog had a birthday on what was also a commemorative day for law enforcement.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch