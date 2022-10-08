Veteran Delray cop charged in assault of sheriff's deputy

Stock cop lights

DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach.

Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling a fire near his home on Barberton Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Beach County, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. When a sheriff's deputy followed him to make an arrest, he used his car to attempt to cause a collision, the report said.

Sosa is also charged with failure to obey a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief, deputies said.

The incident occurred Oct. 3, when firefighters responded to a fire two houses away from Sosa's home. Sosa attempted to leave the area, but deputies said the street was not driveable because of fire apparatus and hoses that were being used.

According to the sheriff's office, Sosa drove his car along grassy swales, crossing driveways and attempting to cirumvent fire hoses, eventually puncturing one of them. A firefighter tried to stop Sosa from driving over the line but Sosa ignored him, deputies said.

Sosa then nearly struck a deputy directing traffic as he drove to Lake Worth Road. The deputy followed him to the entrance of Florida's Turnpike, which is when Sosa slammed on his brakes in an effort to cause a collision with the deputy, who was able to swerve around him, according to the sheriff's report.

Sosa ultimately stopped and was detained, deputies said.

Sosa has been placed on administrative leave. He posted a surety bond at the county jail after his arrest last Sunday. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 21.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Delray Beach cop charged with aggravated assault of a deputy