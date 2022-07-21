Veteran deputy arrested after 'unprovoked attack' on jail inmate in St. Lucie County

Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·2 min read

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A veteran St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on a felony battery charge in connection with an incident with an inmate at the St. Lucie County Jail, the sheriff said.

Deputy Brian Casey Shackley, 34, was arrested and released on $50,000 bond, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Shackley joined the Sheriff’s Office in April 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017, but during a probationary period he was demoted to deputy “for failure to meet probationary standards,” Mascara said.

Mascara said Shackley's captain “had concerns about his interpersonal skills, his field performance, his investigative skills, his leadership, and his management skills.”

“He also had a incident where he inappropriately discussed some personal affairs with subordinate staff as a sergeant,” Mascara said. “The captain during the probation felt that he had violated enough of our policies that he did not want him to continue as a sergeant at the Department of Detention.”

More: Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex hosts Colombian National Police SWAT training

Shackley’s arrest stems from a July 10 encounter with a 54-year-old inmate at the jail on North Rock Road.

The inmate, handcuffed at the time, was removed from a cell and “thrown on the ground in an unprovoked attack,” Mascara said. The inmate required 20 stitches – 10 internal and 10 external.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the inmate, who was housed on pending drug charges, had requested a cell change.

Hester said his toilet didn’t work and he’d been assigned a top bunk and had an issue with one of his legs “where climbing in and out of the top bunk just didn't work for him.”

More: Doctor from Haiti fatally shot in Port St. Lucie remembered as 'dynamic, charismatic'

Mascara said Shackley performed what is known as a “shoulder lock takedown.”

Mascara said Thursday morning there were 1,181 inmates in the jail.

He said he expects the same level of professionalism and respect given to inmates as to the general public.

“As sheriff, as chief deputy, these incidents just tear to the fiber of what we're about,” Mascara said. “This is not what we're about.”

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The incident happened July 10 at the St. Lucie County Jail

