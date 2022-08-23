Veteran deputy is shot and killed while serving eviction notice, Oklahoma cops say

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on Monday, Aug. 22, as he served eviction papers, authorities say.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy Monday as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. He had been with the department for more than 20 years, sheriff’s officials said.

“It’s a sad day for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said in a news briefing streamed by KOKH.

Swartz and two other deputies went to a home around 1:15 p.m. Monday to serve the eviction notice, the Oklahoma City Police Department said. Swartz and another deputy were shot when they went to the back door of the home.

The injured deputies were taken to a hospital, where they were initially listed in serious condition. Swartz “succumbed to his injuries,” while the other deputy was later said to be in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This was about as routine as it gets,” said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. “These guys.... they do lockouts and serve papers and that’s pretty much all they do, and they do it extraordinarily well.”

The suspect, identified by KOTV as Benjamin Plank, fled from the home in a vehicle before being caught near Tinker Air Force Base, police said in a news briefing.

Plank exchanged gunfire with officers during the pursuit, authorities said, but there were no additional injuries.

He reportedly faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Who was Bobby Swartz?

Swartz was the first Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy to be shot and killed in the line of duty since 1935, when the department was still called the Oklahoma County Constable’s Office, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Featured in a sheriff’s office web series in 2018, Swartz said he had been with law enforcement since 1997. Before that, he was in the Army reserves.

“I’m the type where I love structure. I love giving, helping people, so that’s why I joined the sheriff’s office,” he said in the video.

In 2020, he received an award after rescuing a man who had been run over by a truck, KTUL reported. Swartz, who was off-duty during the incident, gave chest compression to the victim before other officers arrived.

Swartz was promoted to sergeant in March. The sheriff’s office said at the time that his promotion was “earned,” noting it was “proud” to work with him.

