Veteran explains war in Israel impact on Ukraine’s international support

Retired Major Oleksiy Hetman, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, discussed the impact of the war in Israel on Ukraine’s international support in its fight against Russia in an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 8.

"There are American ammunition depots there [in Israel],” he said.

“And from these warehouses, not Israeli, but American weapons have been transferred to us. Most likely, this can be, if not stopped, then certainly suspended. Of course, as long as there are hostilities, no one will load or transport shells, that's obvious.”

However, he believes that this will not have a significant impact on aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Yes, it will distract [attention] from the war in Ukraine,” he admitted.

“But it does not mean that everyone will switch to the war in Israel and forget about the war in Ukraine. No one will forget anything.”

What’s happening in Israel?

Hamas launched a massive rocket barrage at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, firing approximately 5,000 rockets. Additionally, hundreds of armed militants from the Iranian-backed armed Palestinian group Hamas breached the southern border of Israel.

Hamas has officially announced the start of a new large-scale operation against Israel.

During the attack, Hamas managed to seize control of seven communities in southern Israel and took dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians as hostages. Tragically, at least 300 people in Israel were killed in the attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war” and added, “we will prevail.”

The Israeli government has initiated “Operation Iron Swords” as their military response to the incursion, regaining control of seized settlements by the evening of Oct. 7.

Israel has also conducted airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu proclaimed that Israel has embarked on a “long and difficult war” and pledged to utilize the full strength of the Israeli Defense Forces to eliminate the capabilities of Hamas.

