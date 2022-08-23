Veteran Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of family violence at Azle home

A veteran Fort Worth police officer was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued for him on allegations of family violence at an Azle residence in November 2021.

Fort Worth police identified the officer as Nickolas Honea, who has been with the department for 16 years.

Azle police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 30, 2021, at a home that involved Honea.

Authorities did not release any details on the call.

Fort Worth police placed Honea on restricted duty; he has been stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

At that time, the Fort Worth Police Department Internal Affairs Unit began an administrative investigation.

On Monday, Azle police obtained an arrest warrant for Honea on the family violence charge. He turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Tuesday news release, Fort Worth police officials said, “The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted.”