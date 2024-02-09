Veteran homelessness, a call to action: Ben Miranda

In recent years, we have celebrated significant strides in reducing homelessness among our nation’s veterans. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the number of veterans experiencing homelessness saw a commendable drop of 55.3% between 2010 and 2022, a testament to the dedicated efforts of organizations like Endeavors and collaborative initiatives across the country. However, the VA’s latest reports brought forth a disheartening reality – a 7% increase in veteran homelessness from 2022 to 2023, with Texas witnessing a staggering 19% surge, painting a concerning picture for our heroes in the Lone Star State.

On a single night in January 2023, 35,574 veterans found themselves grappling with homelessness, according to a report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Among them, 20,076 were fortunate to be sheltered, while a troubling 15,507 remained unsheltered. These figures underscore the urgency of the situation and demand a concerted response from our communities, government, and service organizations like Endeavors.

As the Deputy Senior Director of Operational Business Development for Endeavors and an Air Force veteran, I am compelled to shed light on our mission and the vital role we play in supporting veterans and others facing homelessness. Endeavors is a national service organization committed to assisting veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, offering a wide array of services and programs to those in crisis, including homeless prevention and assistance.

Endeavors’ Homeless Prevention and Homeless Assistance programs embody our mission to end homelessness and support vulnerable individuals in achieving self-sufficiency. Our Supportive Housing Programs, including Permanent Supportive Housing and Rapid Rehousing, are designed to provide sustainable housing, mental health resources, education, and job training to chronically homeless, low-income individuals. These programs aim to create a foundation for positive growth and resilience.

Our Rapid Rehousing initiatives connect families and individuals experiencing homelessness to permanent housing through tailored assistance packages, encompassing limited financial aid and targeted supportive services. With various Rapid Rehousing programs spanning Texas and Louisiana, we work tirelessly to navigate the challenges of homelessness and provide comprehensive solutions.

Recognizing the unique needs of veterans, Endeavors offers the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Grant (SSVF) and Veteran Supportive Services (VSS). These programs provide rapid rehousing and personalized case management services, including temporary financial assistance, assistance in obtaining VA benefits and services, and job placement services.

It is crucial to highlight that 98% of veterans experiencing homelessness are individuals, and 30% among them have faced chronic patterns of homelessness. Our commitment is to not only provide immediate relief but to address the root causes of homelessness, offering a pathway to stability, self-sufficiency, and resilience.

The surge in veteran homelessness demands our collective attention and action. As we navigate these challenging times, let us rally behind organizations like Endeavors, and support their efforts to provide crucial services and programs for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.

In our unwavering commitment to addressing the evolving needs of veterans, Endeavors is looking forward to the opening of our newest Veterans Wellness Center in 2024. This state-of-the- art facility will serve as a beacon of hope and healing, providing comprehensive support to El Paso veterans in their journey towards physical, mental, and emotional well-being. We invite you to learn more about our initiatives, programs, and the upcoming Veterans Wellness Center by visiting endeavors.org. Together, let us continue to stand united in support of those who haveserved our nation with honor and courage, ensuring that every veteran receives the care and assistance they deserve.

Ben Miranda is deputy senior director of Operational Business Development for Endeavors anda United States Air Force veteran.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Newest Veterans Wellness Center to open in El Paso in 2024: Ben Miranda