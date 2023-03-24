Veteran homicide prosecutor Jeff Strelzin leaving NH AG office

Mar. 23—Jeffery Strelzin, the no-nonsense homicide prosecutor who handled some of the biggest New Hampshire murder cases over the past two decades, is leaving his job in early May, his boss confirmed.

Strelzin, whose current job title is associate New Hampshire attorney general, has taken a job with U.S. Attorney Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.

"He was thinking it's time for a change, to do something different," said James Boffetti, the deputy New Hampshire attorney general. "Sometimes you need to do something different with your life, you need to move on."

In a brief telephone conversation, Strelzin confirmed that he gave his notice, but then Boffetti called to discuss the pending departure.

For 22 years, Strelzin has handled some of the state's biggest homicide prosecutions, relying on a just-the-facts, emotionless delivery to convince juries to find some of New Hampshire's most notorious killers guilty.

He prosecuted Manchester cop killer Michael Addison, who remains on death row since his 2008 sentence. Other prosecutions include the 2009 thrill-killing of Kimberly Cates in Mont Vernon in front of her daughter; the torture-murders of young men in the mid-2000s by Sheila Labarre; the 2003 murder of the Gehring children by their father; and the exhaustive, groundbreaking investigation involving the Bear Brook cold-case murders.

Strelzin is the second seasoned prosecutor that Young, herself a former deputy New Hampshire attorney general, has lured away from her former employer. In January, Geoffrey Ward, who was head of the Attorney General Criminal Justice Bureau, started work as a federal prosecutor.

"I wouldn't say raiding, I don't think that's true," Boffetti said. Both Strelzin and Ward will continue to prosecute criminal cases in New Hampshire, he stressed.

"He (Strelzin) just strengthens the connection between us and the U.S. Attorney Office. They're just down the street."

Young was traveling, her office said, and did not return a reporter's inquiry.

Strelzin was paid $121,000 last year, according to an online salary information on the New Hampshire website. Boffetti said that federal prosecutors in general earn more than their state counterparts.

Boffetti said Attorney General John Formella has made some strong hires and the office is nearly at full staff for criminal prosecutors.

Strelzin oversaw the Division of Public protection, which involved the criminal bureau, consumer protection, environmental protection, Medicaid fraud, the Drug Task Force, prosecution of public officials and the YDC prosecution.

No one has been named to replace him. Myles Matteson has replaced Ward as head of the Criminal Justice Bureau.