Veteran James Averhart eyes District 2 congressional seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — James Averhart is back on the ballot running for Congress, this time in new District 2. In 2020, Averhart was the Democratic nominee in District 1, losing to Republican Jerry Carl.

Born and raised in Mobile, Averhart served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a combat veteran who is now the National Director of the Montford Point Marine Association, an organization of African-American Marine veterans. Averhart is also the Executive Director of the NAACP – Alabama.

“I’m the most diverse of the candidates,” Averhart said. “I promise you, no one has seen what I’ve seen and has done what I’ve done, and that’s both the military side and civilian sector, as well.”

Averhart said his loss to Carl in 2020 has proved valuable lessons for his current campaign.

“It has provided me some great insight,” Averhart said. “We’re capitalizing off those lessons learned.”

Averhart said in Congress he would focus on access to healthcare, workforce development, gun violence and veterans affairs.

“I’m a veteran,” he said. “I’m president of a national vets organization. And there are a lot of veterans who have served their country but don’t have their compensation, VA rating, etc. I work tirelessly every day to help veterans get justice in that regard.”

