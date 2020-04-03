New Veteran Jobless Data Reveals First Impacts of Pandemic

The unemployment rate for all veterans rose to 4.1% in March, less than the national rate of 4.4% for the month, according to a report Thursday. However, the Labor Department cautioned that it reflects only the early effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the jobs market.

The unemployment rate for "Gulf War-era II," or post-9/11 veterans, usually the hardest hit by economic downturns, was also 4.1%, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The 4.1% rate for all veterans represents a 0.5% increase from the 3.6% increase rate in February. The 4.1% rate for post-9/11 veterans is actually a decrease from the 4.5% recorded in February, BLS added.

In its cautionary note, BLS said that the unemployment rates reported, as always, were based on surveys conducted in the first two weeks of March, before the huge increases in claims for unemployment insurance benefits were recorded.

For the week ending March 28, an unprecedented 6.6 million claims were recorded, BLS said.

As a result, the data for March "predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures that occurred in the second half of the month," it explained.

In March, the overall national unemployment rate, including veterans, increased by 0.9 percentage point to 4.4 percent. "This is the largest over-the-month increase in the rate since January 1975, when the increase was also 0.9 percentage point," BLS said.

It noted that the data from the first weeks of March "reflect some of the early effects of the coronavirus [COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market."

"We cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March," BLS said. "However, it is clear that the decrease in employment and hours and the increase in unemployment can be ascribed to effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus."

