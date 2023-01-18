Veteran knocks over knife-wielding man at Walmart
A U.S. military veteran hit a knife-wielding man with a pole after he threatened shoppers and employees at a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are10observationsfrom the win.
Another migrant group may be “potentially missing,” Bahamian authorities told the Coast Guard.
Studesville is currently running backs coach/associate head coach with the Miami Dolphins.
Wagner tells PEOPLE why he was "really inspired by" the organization's founder, Kim Carter
It's NFL tradition for quarterbacks to get their offensive line a gift for Christmas. The Bears were very happy with Justin Fields' gift this season.
West Virginia's Republican-dominated House passed a proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50 percent Wednesday, rejecting a call by Democrats to drop the tax entirely for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. Gov. Jim Justice's tax cut plan passed the House of Delegates 94-2 with four members not voting. In a statement immediately following the vote, the Republican governor said the cut would “put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians.”
Mounting a comeback for the White House, Donald Trump is looking to regain control over his powerful social media accounts.
Here’s what people with high cholesterol have found works best for them
High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always...
A woman at a water park caught the eye of a TikToker who voiced her concern that the outfit might not have been appropriate for the family-oriented activity.
A lawyer for the family of one of the victims previously told Insider that the slain college students had no prior connection to the suspect.
It's unclear whether the crash had anything to do with the killings or was a coincidence of two bloody crime scenes not far from each other.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
The report determined that excessive speed was factor in the crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy
And threw shade at Kim Kardashian in the caption.
Lana Del Rey is dropping an album, and she posted a cover pic on Instagram where she is strong and topless. Peloton has entire classes devoted to her music.
Six died in the crash just north of downtown.
Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are the first foreign royals to confirm their attendance.