Veteran knocks over knife-wielding man at Walmart

Associated Press

West Virginia's Republican-dominated House passed a proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50 percent Wednesday, rejecting a call by Democrats to drop the tax entirely for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. Gov. Jim Justice's tax cut plan passed the House of Delegates 94-2 with four members not voting. In a statement immediately following the vote, the Republican governor said the cut would “put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians.”