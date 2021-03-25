Veteran and Local Politician Bares Scars From Army Service to Prove Patriotism

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A township trustee in Butler County, Ohio bared his scarred chest at a board meeting Tuesday to challenge prejudice against Asian Americans, who remain targets of hate crimes across the country. Lee Wong, who was elected in West Chester Township, moved from China to the U.S. at the age of 18 in the late 1960s. A few years later, he had his first physical brush with racism when someone beat him up in Chicago just because he is Asian. “That put me to the hospital,” Wong told FOX19 NOW. Wong then joined the armed forces for 20 years. He received his scar while stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Despite all his years of service, Wong still faced racism, from children making slant-eye gestures to adults outright saying that he did not look American enough. “When someone comes up and says that to me, it’s like a stab in my heart,” Wong told FOX19 NOW. All these experiences forced the veteran to remove his shirt and show his scar at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I have put up with a lot of (expletive) in silence, excuse me the language, too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination,” Wong said at the meeting, according to Journal-News. “There are some people that will come up to me and say I don’t look American, or patriotic enough, now that really gets my goat. I’m getting a little hot on this issue here. “People question my patriotism, that I don’t look American enough. They can’t get over this face. I want to show you something. I don’t have to live in fear, intimidation, insults. “Here is my proof, this is sustained from my service in the U.S. Army, is this patriot enough?” Wong’s gesture comes a week after six Asian women were killed in mass shootings in the Atlanta area. Since the onset of COVID-19, the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate has recorded nearly 3,800 cases of anti-Asian incidents. Over 68% involved verbal harassment or name-calling, while 11.1% involved physical confrontations. Feature Image Screenshots via West Chester Township

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

#TheyCantBurnUsAll Movement Makes Its Way to Los Angeles and San Francisco

Canada and Australia Pull Out of Tokyo Olympics as Coronavirus Continues

Couple Finds Anti-Asian Slur Spray-Painted on Car in Georgia Parking Lot

SF Man Shoots Robber Dead After Taking Gun From Him

Recommended Stories

  • Fire captain charged in attack on Asian American man outside casino, Arkansas cops say

    “I’m scared now to go out.”

  • Ted Lieu Erupts at Mention of Harvard Asian-Discrimination Case during Hearing on Diversity

    Representative Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) bristled at a witness for bringing up Harvard’s alleged discrimination against Asian Americans during a House hearing on diversity on the federal courts. “Stop bringing in irrelevant issues, there are more Asian Americans at these Ivy Leagues than in the federal judiciary — they’re unrepresented. These are different issues happening,” Lieu yelled at civil rights attorney Peter Kirsanow. “Don’t bring in these college issues because this is not what the hearing’s about.” Kirsanow said he agreed with the assessment that Asian Americans are “underrepresented” in the judiciary, but argued that his prior point was relevant “based on the fact that there’s been discrimination in the pipeline.” “The perception by the public is we are making determinations on the basis of race — one of the most baleful and anathema consideration we have in the United States because of history. It’s precisely why I say that we must avoid, at all costs, the perception that decisions are being made on the basis of race. And when you look at the correlative, with how decision-making is being made through the admissions process, it appears as if decisions in large part are being based on race.” In November, First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group representing several anonymous Asian-American plaintiffs, arguing that the university discriminates against applicants of Asian descent and attempts to lower their representation on campus. Students for Fair Admissions filed a powerful certiorari petition with the Supreme Court in February, asking for the Court to rule that Harvard’s admissions practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian Americans. Kirsanow said he filed a brief in support of the case on Wednesday. Lieu then angrily interjected to tell Kirsanow that “we’re not talking about admissions process. We’re talking about the federal judiciary.” “The reason that you can’t talk about the federal judiciary and you keep going to the college issue is because you know you have no basis on the issue of the federal judiciary,” he continued. “It just needs to be more diverse.” Lieu called it “corrosive to America to have an entire third branch of government in which people were selected on the basis of them being white.” He cited a 2019 report from the progressive Center for American Progress finding that 73 percent of federal judges are white males. Explosive exchange: @tedlieu yells at Peter Kirsanow when he mentions that one of the foremost examples of anti-Asian discrimination right now is at Harvard. This was during a hearing about the need for diversity on the federal courts. pic.twitter.com/q5cDrvSVmL — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 25, 2021

  • SF Firefighters Volunteer to Patrol Chinatown to End Anti-Asian Violence

    Current and former firefighters of the San Francisco Fire Department are volunteering to help end anti-Asian American violence in their city. ﻿ On Tuesday, off-duty firefighters patrolled San Francisco's Chinatown for the first time with the San Francisco Police and Sheriff’s Departments. “While we don’t want them to act on criminal activity, we do want everyone to be safe, to keep the members of the community safe, and to watch out for the elderly and vulnerable,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told KPIX.

  • Man Faces Charges for 6 Anti-Asian Attacks in Neighborhood

    York police arrested a 33-year-old man connected to a string of attacks against Asians in Markham, Ontario on Monday. Arjun Choudhari was found to be connected to a series of anti-Asian attacks that happened between January and March, according to York Regional Police. The authorities responded to a call of an assault in Pillar Rock Crescent on March 16 where a man struck an Asian woman in the back with an object while walking.

  • ‘Out of Control’: Ex-Marine Who Suffered Delusions Sparked by Floyd Unrest Cleared of Murder

    Scott County JailA former Marine who broke into a Minnesota home and fatally shot a 65-year-old man was acquitted of murder on Wednesday, with a judge ruling that due to his mental illness he “did not understand that his act was wrong.”Brady Zipoy, 24, was found not guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the June 8 death of Timothy Guion after Scott County District Court ruled his two court-ordered mental examinations showed he had suffered several psychotic episodes. Those mental breaks, his defense team stated, were connected to religion, the unrest surrounding George Floyd’s death, and PTSD from his military service.Zipoy fatally shot Guion several times inside his Shakopee home but “did not know the nature of his act at the time,” Judge Paul Vraa concluded, adding that he “was laboring under such a defect of reason ... that he did not understand that his act was wrong.”The former Marine, who had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness earlier this month and waived his right to trial, will be transferred from Scott County Jail to St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you have somebody who murdered another individual in cold blood. There is no criminal punishment, but he will receive mental health care,” County Attorney Ron Hocevar said in a Thursday statement to the StarTribune. He added, however, that both evaluations were performed by top-notch psychologists and Zipoy’s defense attorney presented “a valid mental illness defense” that they found “sincere.”The June 8 tragedy unfolded after Zipoy smoked weed at a friend’s house on Paha Circle—where he was “making bizarre statements.” Shortly after 7 p.m. local time, Zipoy abruptly left, only to return to the block and park in a neighbor’s driveway, according to a criminal complaint.Authorities say that Zipoy went into the home and shot Guion, who had asked him if he needed help, in the head and chest. Several of Guion’s family members were either in the home or just outside at the time of the shooting.“Someone shot grandpa,” Guion’s granddaughter shouted to her husband, who was outside with their 2-year-old daughter, as Zipoy fled the scene. While Guion’s granddaughter hid inside a bathroom with her toddler, her husband picked up a pistol and hid behind a pole “because he did not want to get shot if the suspect was still in the residence.”The complaint states that when Shakopee Police arrived at the home they “observed a male wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes run out of the driveway of a neighboring” home. Zipoy, who was firing his weapon in the air as he ran toward his friend’s house, dropped the weapon outside and was safely apprehended. He later confessed to police that he fatally shot Guion, saying he felt threatened when the man unsnapped a gun holder.Inside the home, officers found Guion in the basement “laying on the floor with a large pool of blood around his head.” He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.Zipoy’s friend also told police the 24-year-old was “struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)” after serving in the military. The friend added that while Zipoy had returned to Minnesota two years earlier, his behavior and communications had “become increasingly bizarre” in the weeks leading up to the murder. That friend also described him as a “big gun guy” who always carried a firearm.During Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Brockton Hunter argued that Zipoy’s military service played a large role in his client’s deteriorating mental state, explaining that he “saw a significant amount of combat.”Driver Plows Into Homeless Camp on San Diego Sidewalk, Killing Three: Police“His unit worked with U.S. special operations forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces to drive ISIS” from the northern city of Raqqa, Hunter said. He also noted that soon after Zipoy returned to the United States, COVID-19 hit and the 24-year-old “seemed to decline” further because he couldn’t socialize with others.Floyd’s May 2020 death and the national unrest that followed only exacerbated his failing mental health, Hunter said, and at one point he felt like he was back in Syria.“He was being impacted by the helicopters flying overhead constantly,” Hunter said. “His delusions started taking control, and he became more and more out of control.”A doctor concluded Zipoy suffered from schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and likely PTSD, according to the lawyer. Zipoy also told his doctor he had stopped taking his antidepressants.A second state-arranged psych exam concluded that Zipoy “was far removed from the reality of his circumstances” when he shot Guion, whom he believed was a serial killer like Ted “Unabomber” Kaczynski. Zipoy thought he needed “to free the world.”Despite the court’s conclusion that Guion’s death was the result of Zipoy’s severe mental illness, the slain man’s family told the court they opposed the ruling.“To have somebody killed right in front of me, somebody that I love so deeply, with that scene running through my head like a movie on a never-ending loop, is something that I am afraid will continue the rest of my life,” Candace Garlitos, Guion's granddaughter, said during the hearing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian Family Who Just Lost Father Gets Racist, Threatening Letter After Funeral

    Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”

  • Stock up on these Asian-owned food brands for cooking and snacking at home

    "Do you ride for our communities as hard as you ride for our food?"

  • USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

    The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades. Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center.

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Charlton Heston's son discusses 'The Ten Commandments' and his father's controversial support of the NRA

    "He did pay a cancel culture price for that political choice," Fraser Heston says of his father's long relationship with the NRA.

  • Naomi Osaka Says Boyfriend Cordae 'Stopped Everything' to Quarantine for Her U.S. Open Finals Win

    "I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble," the tennis player wrote on Instagram

  • Asian American Army Veteran Beaten in Clear Hate Crime in SF

    An Asian American Army veteran experienced verbal and physical abuse while at a bus stop in San Francisco. Ron Tuason, 56, claims he was assaulted for wearing a veteran’s hat near Ocean and Plymouth Avenues on March 13 at around 4 p.m., according to KPIX. Tuason — who relies on a cane to walk — was knocked to the ground.

  • Snowboarders escaped monster avalanche, but not the law

    Tyler DeWitt and Evan Hannibal were slowly making their way down a windswept slope during a backcountry snowboarding excursion in Colorado last spring when the shallow snow beneath them shifted and broke loose. “Avalanche!” shouted DeWitt. The experienced backcountry snowboarders weren’t injured, but the avalanche buried a service road in about 20 feet (6 meters) of snow and came dangerously close to Interstate 70, a major route for ski traffic.

  • Hornets respond to LaMelo Ball wrist injury with a deadline trade with Warriors

    Brad Wanamaker will fill the open roster spot after acquisition from Golden State

  • Here's the skinny on the Whole30 diet that gave Dodgers' Justin Turner a svelte look

    The 30-day program Justin Turner used with his wife prohibits — among other goodies — sugar, dairy, grains and alcohol. Dieticians are split on it.

  • EXPLAINER: How is officer's duty relevant to Floyd case?

    As attorneys argued over whether to allow evidence from George Floyd's 2019 arrest at the trial of a former police officer charged in his death in 2020, Judge Peter Cahill wanted to know the relevance of Floyd's behavior a year before he died. Weren’t Derek Chauvin and other officers “duty bound to deal with the arrestee as they find them?” Cahill asked. Legal and criminal justice experts say Cahill was expressing a longstanding concept that police officers are required to protect not only themselves and the public, but the person they are arresting.

  • Retailers pledge to improve diversity as boardrooms remain male and white

    The companies, including Ann Summers, John Lewis, KFC and Pret a Manger have pledged to take action to improve diversity practices.

  • Vicious battle between bear and wild hog caught on video near Great Smoky Mountains

    The graphic video shows the fight lasted more than 10 minutes.

  • Husband faces backlash after hiding financial decisions from his wife: ‘You messed up’

    The secret he kept left his wife "sobbing."

  • Big Tech CEOs find few friends at House hearing

    Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc; and Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.Lawmakers began the hearing by criticizing the social media platforms for their role in the riot and in the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, as well as concerns about children's mental health."You failed to meaningfully change after your platform has played a role in fomenting insurrection and abetting the spread of the virus and trampling American civil liberties," said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, chair of the Energy and Commerce committee."Your business model itself has become the problem and the time for self-regulation is over. It's time we legislate to hold you accountable," he added.Republicans on the panel also criticized the tech giants for what they see as efforts to stifle conservative voices.Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers told the Big Tech CEOs: "You have broken my trust."Former President Donald Trump was banned by Twitter over inciting violence around Jan. 6, while Facebook has asked its independent oversight board to rule on whether to bar him permanently. He is still suspended from YouTube.Some lawmakers are calling for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online platforms from liability over user content, to be scrapped or rejigged. Several Republican lawmakers have also been pushing separately to scrap the law entirely.In written testimony released on Wednesday, Facebook argued that Section 230 should be redone to allow companies immunity from liability for what users put on their platforms only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material.