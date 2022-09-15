Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

ERIC TUCKER
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records, including highly classified documents, that were seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago even though the Justice Department had said the arbiter should not be given access to the roughly 100 documents marked as classified.

In a sharply worded order, Cannon also turned down a Justice Department request to resume its use of the seized classified records in its ongoing criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret documents at the Florida property. Cannon directed the department last week to pause its review of the classified records until further court order or a report from the special master.

The order lays the groundwork for an expected Justice Department challenge to a federal appeals court. The department had given Cannon until Thursday to put her order on hold, and said it would ask the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene if she did not do so then.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on Thursday's ruling.

Cannon, who last week had granted the Trump team's request for a special master over the objections of the Justice Department, made clear in her Thursday night order that she was not prepared to blindly accept the government's characterizations of the documents. She said there were “disputes as to the proper designation of the seized materials” and the “legal implications flowing from those designations.”

“Under these circumstances,” she wrote, “the Court declines to conduct a subset-by-subset, piecemeal analysis of the seized property, based entirely on the Government’s representations about what is contained in a select portion of the property.”

The selection of Dearie, a former federal prosecutor who for years served as the chief judge of the federal court based in Brooklyn, came after both the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers made clear they would be satisfied with his appointment as a so-called special master.

In that role, Dearie will be responsible for reviewing the entire inventory of documents taken during the search of Mar-a-Lago — the FBI says it recovered more than 11,000 documents from the home during its search, including roughly 100 with classification markings — and segregating out any that may be covered by claims of privilege.

Cannon directed the special master to first review the documents marked as classified, “and thereafter consider prompt adjustments to the Court’s Orders as necessary." She set a deadline of Nov. 23 for the special master to complete the work.

The Justice Department has been investigating for months the hoarding of top-secret materials and other classified documents at the Florida property after Trump left office. Citing national security concerns, it has said its investigation would be harmed if the judge did not quickly lift her block on the department from continuing to make use of the classified records in its probe.

But Cannon rejected that idea Thursday, saying “there has been no actual suggestion by the Government of any identifiable emergency or imminent disclosure of classified information arising from Plaintiff’s allegedly unlawful retention of the seized property.”

She added, “Instead, and unfortunately, the unwarranted disclosures that float in the background have been leaks to the media after the underlying seizure.”

She also said nothing in her order barred the department from continuing to do other investigative work, such as interviewing witnesses.

Trump’s lawyers had asked last month for a judge to name a special master to do an independent review of the records, segregate any that may be covered by claims of privilege and ensure the return of personal documents.

The Justice Department argued the appointment was unnecessary, saying it had already done its own review and Trump had no right to raise executive privilege claims that ordinarily permit the president to withhold certain information from the public and Congress.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, disagreed and directed both sides to name potential candidates for the role.

The Trump team recommended either Dearie or a Florida lawyer for the job. The Justice Department said that, in addition to the two retired judges whose names it submitted, it would also be satisfied with a Dearie appointment.

Dearie served as the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York from 1982 to 1986, at which point he was appointed to the federal bench by then-President Ronald Reagan. He has also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which authorizes Justice Department wiretap applications in investigations involving suspected agents of a foreign power.

He took senior status in 2011, but the Justice Department has said he remains active and had indicated to officials that he was available for the position and could work expeditiously if appointed to it.

_____

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators. The Justice Department has promised to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

  • Seahawks safety Jamal Adams reportedly out for 2022 season with torn quad

    Adams tore his quad trying to tackle former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson in Week 1 against the Broncos.

  • Rep. Taylor Greene (R-GA) calls for a government shutdown over the FBI's lawful seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago.

    Representative Taylor Greene is an extremist in the Republican Party and has been a loyal Trump supporter. Former President Trump had documents seized in a FBI raid at Trump’s resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, due to his unlawful possession of highly classified and top secret documents.

  • Judge names Raymond Dearie special master at Donald Trump's request to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

    A federal judge named Raymond Dearie to serve as the special master reviewing documents the FBI seized at Donald Trump's estate Mar-a-Lago.

  • Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

    Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via both a written statement and an audio clip on Thursday, less than two weeks after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career. Federer has not competed anywhere since Wimbledon in July 2021, and so, in that sense, his news is not all that surprising.

  • Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected

    The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will likely be an increase of 8.7%.

  • Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term

    A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference. The judge noted the “incredibly offensive” message on Packer's sweatshirt before imposing the sentence.

  • Trump Pick Raymond Dearie Appointed as Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case

    Win McNamee/GettyU.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled in favor of one of former President Donald Trump’s special master picks, appointing Raymond Dearie to review the documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The judge also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a partial stay to allow DOJ continued access to the documents.“The Court remains firmly of the view that appointment of a special master to conduct a review of the seized materials, accompanied by a temporary

  • White House denounces DeSantis, Abbott 'stunt' of sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Washington

    The White House denounced transports of Latin and South American migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., and Washington, D.C., by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, while DeSantis’s rival for the governorship called for him to be investigated by the Department of Justice.

  • CNN revamping morning show with Lemon, Harlow and Collins

    CNN is shaking up its morning lineup, saying Thursday that Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will team up as hosts of a “reimagined” program that debuts later this year. It's the first major programming move announced by new CNN Chairman Chris Licht, who has an extensive background in morning television. “There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in a statement.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

    Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation's freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. “This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and management can work together ... for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said at the White House.

  • Can Colorado's GOP Senate candidate outmaneuver Democrats on abortion?

    When it comes to abortion — the most fraught and factious issue of the 2022 midterm elections now that Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land — Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea likes to use a word that Americans don’t hear much these days: "balance."

  • Trump feared Iran would try to assassinate him to avenge Soleimani killing, new book says

    That is just one of numerous revelations from “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” a forthcoming book by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser about his tumultuous presidency.

  • Judge appoints Trump’s nominee as special master in Mar-a-Lago secret papers probe

    Judge Raymond Dearie was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and served as federal judge in New York since the 1980s

  • In Legal Fight Over Documents, 'a Lot of Smoke' From the Former President

    WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have repeatedly invoked the Presidential Records Act in expressing grievances about the FBI’s search of his Florida residence and club last month to retrieve government documents, including some marked as highly classified. Despite being highlighted in their legal arguments, however, the law has not played a major role in the litigation to date. The Justice Department has largely brushed off the topic, and Judge Aileen M. Cannon did not make

  • Oceans rise, houses fall: The California beach dream home is turning into a nightmare

    Along California's coast, homes costing millions of dollars teeter on the edge of unstable cliffs as plans for what to do next face delays.

  • What is Hispanic Heritage Month? Latinos and Latino culture can be celebrated year-round

    Hispanic Heritage Month honors a diverse U.S. population with roots in Spanish-speaking countries. It runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

  • Former top Obama aide accuses Biden of 'gaslighting' Cuba: 'Disappointed doesn't begin to scratch the surface'

    The former Obama White House official who negotiated the reopening of relations with Cuba is sharply criticizing President Biden's policies toward that country, saying his administration is "gaslighting" Havana by maintaining and even expanding harsh sanctions imposed by former President Trump.

  • 2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

    Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been parked at the home of Rep. Karen Bass during the burglary Saturday. Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, previously said two firearms had been stolen during the break-in.