Veteran NYC correction officer pleads guilty to official misconduct for lying about skipping work

A correction officer pleaded guilty to official misconduct Monday in Manhattan for filing a false report when he was caught not showing up for work, the city Department of Investigation said.

Correction Officer Goretti Boyer, 37, of Long Island made the plea in Manhattan Criminal Court and agreed to resign from the Correction Department, according to officials.

Boyer didn’t show up to his post on March 19, 2021, and was ordered to submit a report explaining why, DOI said. He claimed in the report he didn’t come to work because his female supervisor had followed him into the men’s locker room screaming at him.

But video showed that was not the case, DOI said. He was slapped with a command discipline.

“This soon-to-be former correction officer falsified a document in an effort to excuse his failure to do his job,” said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber.

“This misconduct and lack of integrity on the part of a city employee is unacceptable.”

Goretti subsequently claimed in writing that the same female supervisor grabbed him in the groin, sources said. That allegation was not part of his official misconduct plea.

Boyer made $139,941 — including roughly $47,000 in overtime — in fiscal year 2022, which ended in June, records show. He had been a correction officer since 2009.

Correction officials did not immediately comment.

The prosecution was handled by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

In 2019, Boyer sued NYC Transit after a NYCTA employee struck his car on the Horace Harding Expressway the previous year, court records show. Boyer claimed he suffered a serious injury in the crash.

A lawyer for the agency denied the allegations, records show. The lawsuit is still pending.