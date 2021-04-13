  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How a veteran officer could mistake a Glock for a Taser

Corky Siemaszko
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How could a veteran Minnesota police officer mistake her pistol for a Taser and fatally shoot 20-year-old Daunte Wright?

The answer to that question may have as much to do with what was going on in Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter’s mind as with which weapon she was holding in her hand, experts told NBC News on Tuesday.

The Glock pistol that Potter apparently did not think she was wielding when she fired the fatal shot at Wright on Sunday as he allegedly attempted to flee is black metal and almost a pound heavier than the neon-colored Taser she believed she was brandishing as she was caught on heartbreaking video yelling, “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

“A Glock is a very lightweight handgun,” said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, spokeswoman for the National Police Association and a retired 29-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department in Illinois. “But a Taser is heavier than you think.”

Still, while the grips on the Glocks and Tasers are made from a similar type of polymer, Glocks have a trigger safety while Tasers do not.

“They feel differently in your hands,” said Dennis Kenney, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and a former Florida police officer.

Also, most police departments, including Brooklyn Center, require that officers carry their guns on their dominant side and Tasers on the opposite side to lower the risk of confusing the two weapons, the experts said. That’s also what Axon, the maker of the Taser, recommends.

“You can tell from the video that the Brooklyn Center officers were doing that,“ Smith said.

So what’s more likely, Smith said, is that Potter experienced something called “slip and capture.”

“It’s not like she looked at her gun and thought it was a Taser,” Smith said. “It’s a horrible, horrible motor glitch that could happen in high-stress situations. I liken it to when you get into a rental car and go to start it up, you automatically reach for what’s familiar to you before realizing that you’re not in your car. The same issue could have happened here with the Taser.”

Maria Haberfeld, who is also a John Jay professor and co-author of “Use of Force Training in Law Enforcement: A Reality Based Approach,” said, “People underestimate the level of stress police officers experience during traffic stops.”

“A lot of police officers get killed doing what should be routine traffic stops” and a veteran officer like Potter would be acutely aware of that, Haberfeld said. “The longer you are on the job, the more layers of stress you accumulate. And errors of judgement happen when you are under stress.”

Kenney added, “I can only assume muscle memory is what happened here.”

“There is no indication that the officer intended to use deadly force,” the professor said. “That said, it goes nowhere near excusing this mistake.”

Wright, who was Black, was killed Sunday after police pulled him over for driving with expired plates, discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, saw that he had an item dangling from his rearview mirror — which is also a violation — and tried to arrest him. When Wright tried to flee, Potter shot him in the chest, police said.

His death at the hands of a white police officer outraged the African American community and raised the already-high tensions in nearby Minneapolis, where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial charged with second- and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose death last summer sparked nationwide protests.

Potter, who turned in her badge Tuesday and resigned after 26 years on the force, did not appear to be in a situation “where somebody was on top of her and she was fighting for her life,” Kenney said. “This was a situation in which it is questionable whether a Taser was even necessary.”

The tragic killing of Wright also points to how little training most officers get with the Taser, the experts said.

“Officer Potter was a seasoned officer, a well-trained officer,” Smith said. “But we don’t train as much with the Taser as we do with firearms.”

Haberfeld agreed.

“Police training is in horrible shape in the United States,” Haberfeld said. “They don’t get refresher courses for years. And with the Taser, it’s just a few hours.”

Smith said the reason for this has a lot to do with costs.

“Each Taser cartridge is expensive and not every department has Taser simulators on which officers can train,” Smith said.

Wesley Skogan, a professor emeritus of political science at Northwestern University who specializes in policing, said officers “have a lot of stuff on their duty belt.”

“In addition to their guns and the Tasers, they carry pepper spray, a baton, handcuffs, sometimes a sap [blackjack], gloves, you name it,” Skogan said. “But when they receive training, the emphasis is on guns. Firearms are your best friend.”

As a result, when an officer is in a potentially dangerous situation, their instinct is to reach for their gun rather than the Taser, the experts said.

Fatal shootings where officers mix up handguns with Tasers are rare, “but this has happened at least 16 times in the last 10 years,“ Smith said.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that since 1999, when Taser introduced its first handgun-shaped model, there have been at least 11 such incidents. The earlier Tasers looked more like TV remote controls.

The best-known example is the New Years Day 2009 fatal shooting of Oscar Grant in Oakland, California, by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer that was also videotaped and inspired the movie “Fruitvale Station.”

In that case, Officer Johannes Mehserle’s defense team said he mistakenly grabbed his gun instead of his Taser when he shot the prone Grant in the back. A jury convicted Mehserle of involuntary manslaughter, and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

British researcher James Reason was one of the first to study what’s come to be known as “capture errors.” In his book “Human Error,” he gave a number of benign examples of this phenomenon like moving into a new home but writing your old address on an envelope or swearing off sugar in the evening and then sprinkling sugar on cornflakes the next morning.

After viewing the video footage of Wright’s last moments, the experts told NBC News they saw other deficiencies in how the traffic stop was handled.

“If this was a normal traffic stop, then why were there three officers there,” Kenney said. “And given what’s been going on, why make a traffic stop at all?”

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Steady as U.S. Shrugs Off Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look calm heading into the open following gains in U.S. equities and bonds, as investors shrugged off a higher-than-forecast rise in U.S. inflation to focus on the path of the global recovery.Equity futures were little changed Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady following another all-time high for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, as the White House said the vaccine campaign remains on track despite a pause in Johnson & Johnson doses amid concerns about blood clotting.Treasuries extended gains on a successful sale of 30-year bonds, which resolved concerns that poor demand could spark another bout of volatility. The U.S. dollar was steady in early Asia trade.In Asia, a sharp selloff in one of China’s largest bad-debt managers has shaken credit markets, raising concerns that other heavily leveraged borrowers may also stumble.The latest data showing U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected last month had little impact given the distortions surrounding the year-earlier slump in price pressures. The market response signals confidence that the recovery remains on track with support from central banks and government spending.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Runaway inflation, along with higher borrowing costs and taxes, have replaced the pandemic as the top concerns for global fund managers, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high, and the Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 for the direct listing of Coinbase Global Inc., the cryptocurrency exchange that will start trading Wednesday. Oil traded above $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were flat as of 8:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The index closed 0.3% higher.Nikkei 225 futures were little changed.Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% earlier.S&P/ASX 200 futures were 0.3% higher.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The yen was at 109.00 per dollar.The euro was at $1.1952.The offshore yuan traded around 6.5440 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.61% in U.S. trade.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude traded at $60.54 a barrel.Gold was at $1,745.78 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rashida Tlaib calls for ‘no more police’ following Daunte Wright shooting

    ‘That’s not the president’s view,’ White House press secretary responds

  • 'Your dad was a hero': Biden, congressional leaders pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

    Officer William Evans, who was killed in a car-ramming attack earlier this month, was honored in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Oil rises 1% after robust China data but J&J vaccine pause weighs

    Oil prices rose about 1% on Tuesday on strong Chinese import data, but the rally was capped by concerns that pauses on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could delay economic recovery and limit oil demand growth. Brent crude oil futures were up 69 cents, or 1%, at $63.97 a barrel by 12:10 p.m. ET (1610 GMT), while U.S. crude oil futures gained 70 cents, or 1.2%, to $60.39 a barrel. "We've been trading in a range, and need clear demand data and direction on U.S. inventories to break out of this trough," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $137.30, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day.

  • Daunte Wright's family rejects police explanation of fatal Taser 'mistake'

    The officer who fatally shot Wright resigned Tuesday, about 48 hours after the confrontation.

  • Netanyahu says he won't allow Iran to have nuclear arms

    The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site."Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel."Iran says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes.

  • Daunte Wright was stopped for expired plates, but driving while Black may have been his 'crime'

    The police confrontation escalated after officers saw what could have been an air freshener hanging illegally from the rearview mirror.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Defense witness says Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd was 'justified'; Prosecution rests

    The defense began calling witnesses Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of strict Covid rules

    The Queen faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral because of strict Covid rules, it has emerged. The law states that anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household, meaning all members of the Royal family will have to spread out in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen is not eligible to be in a support bubble because she does not live on her own, meaning the only person who could sit with her during the service would be a member of her Windsor Castle staff. The Duke’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, is expected to be one of the 30 mourners allowed at the ceremony, and as a member of “HMS Bubble” at Windsor may be the only attendee eligible by law to sit with the Queen.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

    Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement. He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Former President Donald Trump comes out with a statement on J&J attacking the Biden administration for the pause and suggesting a conspiracy from Pfizer to do so pic.twitter.com/cnF2Ef7bjN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • 'Prime suspect,' his father arrested in 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Why younger women have a higher risk of blood clots, whether or not they're vaccinated

    J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to rare, serious blood clots. All occurred in women under 48, who are more likely to experience clots anyway.

  • Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back returns to work, will not face discipline

    It was previously announced that Rusten Sheskey would face no criminal charges in the Aug. 23 incident that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • What to do if you're jealous of a friend's relationship, according to experts

    Jealousy is good if it helps you understand your needs. Assess your own relationships and adjust to get what you want, therapist Rachel Sussman said.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist's death

    A white police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. The resignations from Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon came two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting, which happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of an officer charged in George Floyd’s death.