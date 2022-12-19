Veteran played same lottery numbers for 20 years — and finally won six times at once

A Massachusetts man who played the same lottery numbers for decades finally won big — six separate times, state lottery officials said.

For over 20 years, Raymond Roberts Sr., a Vietnam era veteran, used a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates when playing multiple draw games, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Recently, “intuition” led him to purchase several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers at a liquor store, he told lottery officials.

In a drawing on Dec. 14, Roberts, a resident of Fall River, a coastal city near Providence, Rhode Island, won six $25,000 a year for life prizes, lottery officials said.

The odds of winning a single $25,000 for life game are extremely slim: one in 1.8 million, according to the Lucky for Life website.

Roberts claimed his winnings on Dec. 15, choosing the cash option for five of the prizes, totaling $1,950,000, officials said. He elected to receive annual payments of $25,000 for the sixth prize.

He intends to use part of the winnings to buy a motorcycle, he told lottery officials.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

30-year-old boyfriend is person of interest after retiree vanishes, Florida cops say

25-year-old FaceTimed dad as he left party. He’s been missing since, Illinois cops say

Deputy in critical condition after being shot after high-speed chase, Maryland cops say

Woman pleads for help, then stabs boyfriend to death during fight, Texas cops say