Veteran politician becomes Nepal prime minister for 5th time

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, then Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba greets Indian ministers during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. Deuba, a veteran politician was appointed Nepal's prime minister for the fifth time on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran politician was appointed Nepal's prime minister for the fifth time on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's office said Sher Bahadur Deuba, who leads the Nepali Congress party, was appointed the new prime minister.

Deuba will lead the Himalayan nation as it struggles with political divisions and the coronavirus.

The court on Monday ordered that Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections, be replaced by Deuba.

It also ordered the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which was dissolved by Oli in May, and said the lawmakers must meet within seven days. Deuba will have to prove in a vote that he has the support of more than half the House members to continue in office.

Deuba was previously appointed prime minister in 1995, 2001, 2004 and 2017, but has never served a full term. This time as well, he is to serve only until parliamentary elections are held by 2022.

He is likely to bring Nepal back closer to India after Oli favored ties with its other giant neighbor, China.

Deuba has been active in politics since he was a college student. He was jailed for nine years for protesting against the now-deposed monarchy's autocratic rule. He has led Nepali Congress, the country's oldest political party, for years.

In a televised speech, Oli criticized the Supreme Court decision but said he would leave office.

In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by a coalition of opposition parties that said they had the support of a majority in Parliament to form a new government.

Oli earlier had the House of Representatives dissolved in December and called for new elections in April, but that also was rejected by the Supreme Court, and the House was reinstated in February.

Oli became prime minister in 2018 after his Communist Party of Nepal won a majority of the seats in the House of Representatives. However, he refused to honor an agreement to hand over power to the party's co-leader after half his term, leading to political splits and weakening Oli’s hold on power. Oli has also been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal's new PM faces race for coronavirus vaccinations

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal’s president appointed veteran Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the parliament that was dissolved in May in a months-long political crisis. Deuba, who has held the office four times before, faces the immediate task of procuring COVID-19 vaccines and control the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 658,000 people and killed nearly 10,000 - figures experts say fail to reflect the true toll. "The biggest challenge of the new leader is to free every citizen from suffering from COVID-19 by inoculating them,” said Prakash Sharan Mahat, a senior leader of Deuba’s party.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

    Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives on Monday and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister. The 167-page court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections. In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year.

  • U.S. lawmakers ask for meeting on WTO waiver with Merkel during Washington visit

    Nine Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Monday urged Germany to drop its "blockade" of a COVID-19 related waiver of intellectual property rights under global trade rules, and asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet with them during her visit to Washington. Representative Jan Schakowsky, part of the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives; Representative Earl Blumenauer, who leads the trade subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee; and the other lawmakers said they were troubled that Germany was leading EU opposition to a proposed waiver being discussed at the World Trade Organization.

  • Football-sized goldfish take over lake after decades of people dumping unwanted pet fish

    ‘They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants,’ warns Minnesota town

  • With failing infrastructure and $1M in debt, Martin County Water District raises rates

    The average customer will see an increase of $5.86 on their monthly bills next month.

  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Psst! Icons can now shop the sale before anyone else

    Icons have a chance to shop these top sale picks before anyone else.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $205.48, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day.

  • Merkel tells Germans to get vaccinated for 'more freedom'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the more people get the shot “the more free we will be again.” Vaccination rates in Germany have slowed in recent weeks. Merkel, who has received both shots, called on people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from serious illness as a result of a coronavirus infection.

  • India medical body says no to reopening tourism due to COVID-19 threat

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Opening India's tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel could act as COVID-19 "super spreaders" of a third wave of infections, the country's top doctor's body warned on Monday. After a catastrophic second wave, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, ravaged the country's health system, India is now reporting roughly a tenth of its peak daily numbers in May. But experts worry that a third wave of infections is not far off as travel restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.

  • ‘Snatching Sinatra’ Explores Attempted Kidnapping of Singer’s Son

    New non-fiction podcast hosted by John Stamos premieres July 27th

  • Gaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks

    As a model of creative recycling in one of the most densely populated places on earth, a Gaza Strip cafe is serving up a healthy dose of environmentalism alongside its signature morning coffee. The beachside venue is part of the "Sea is Ours" co-operative, a complex built of reused wooden poles, plastic jugs, tyres and broken bricks by local playwright Ali Mhana and a group of friends. "Jeans became plant vessels and a fan became a light decoration," said mother-of-four Haneen Assamak after learning how things she used to throw out can be reused.

  • Pope Francis to leave hospital as soon as possible, no longer in wheelchair

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is continuing his planned treatment and rehabilitation after intestinal surgery 10 days ago and will leave hospital as soon as possible, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The Vatican's daily medical bulletin on the 84-year-old pope, who had part of his colon removed on July 4, also said he had met many patients during his stay at the Gemelli hospital but felt particularly close to "those who are bedridden and cannot return home". On Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican released five pictures of the pope during a visit earlier in the day to the children's cancer ward on the same floor as his suite.

  • This Taylor Swift look-alike can't shake off the resemblance

    She's not really Taylor Swift — is she?

  • Quade Cooper denied Australian citizenship despite playing for national rugby team

    The former Wallabies fly-half, who was born in New Zealand, has lived in Australia for two decades.

  • Singapore's Temasek portfolio surges to record after market rally

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($282 billion) in the year ended March 2021, with gains powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings. Ranked among the biggest investors in the world, Temasek is anchored in Asia, with 64% exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets of its portfolio companies, most of which are in China and Singapore. The increase in its portfolio value was the highest in a decade and follows a 2.2% drop the previous year, with the state investor making record investments and divestments in the latest year, Temasek executives told a news conference on Tuesday.

  • Virgin Galactic: Richard Branson's long, winding path to space

    The BBC tracks the long, winding road to Sir Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.

  • UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of Eritrean troops from Tigray

    The UN Human Rights Council called Tuesday for an immediate end to all violations in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region and for Eritrean troops to quickly withdraw in a verifiable manner.

  • COMMENT: Singapore politics one year after GE2020

    Two images pop up every time I think about GE2020 – for very different reasons. One shows Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh talking to the camera on the last day of election campaigning and the other is that of Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, fumbling his speech on Nomination Day.

  • Jaipur: Lightning strike kills 16 taking selfies in India

    The incident happened when tourists were at a popular fort in the northern city of Jaipur.

  • Senate appoints former NSA official as head of US cybersecurity agency

    A former NSA official will lead CISA at a time when ransomware and other kinds of cyberattacks are on the rise.