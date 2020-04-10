Veteran Retail Leader Kathryn Tesija Elected to Clorox Board

OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) today announced the election of Kathryn (Kathee) Tesija to its board of directors, effective May 18, 2020. Tesija previously led all merchandising and supply chain efforts for Target Corporation.

"As a longtime enterprise leader in the retail industry, Kathee will add valuable perspectives to our board," said Clorox lead independent director Pamela Thomas-Graham. "In addition, her expertise in digital, innovation, marketing and consumer behavior will help us in our efforts to drive our strategy of innovating brands and shopping experiences and ultimately enable us to better serve people."

Tesija, 57, has been a senior adviser and consultant at Simpactful LLC, a CPG/retail consultancy firm, since 2016. Previously, she served as executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Target Corporation, the second-largest discount retailer in the United States, from 2008 to 2015. In this role, she oversaw all functions of product design and development, sourcing, merchandising, presentation, inventory management, operations, and global supply chain for Target.com and nearly 1,800 retail stores. During her tenure at Target beginning in 1986, she served in numerous positions of responsibility, including director, merchandise planning; senior vice president, hardlines merchandising; and strategic adviser.

In addition, she has served on the board of Verizon Communications since 2012 and on the board of Woolworths Group Limited since 2016.

Tesija holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

