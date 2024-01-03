New veteran services center opens in Brevard County
There is a new facility for veterans in Brevard County.
The Veterans Services Office at Palm Bay City Hall opened on Tuesday.
People who have served our country can go to the center for information on benefits, healthcare and employment.
Appointments are required.
The office is open Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 321-633-2012.
See a map of the location below:
