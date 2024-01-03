New veteran services center opens in Brevard County

There is a new facility for veterans in Brevard County.

The Veterans Services Office at Palm Bay City Hall opened on Tuesday.

People who have served our country can go to the center for information on benefits, healthcare and employment.

Read: Florida veteran who lost service dog ran into issues getting new one, matched with new dog

Appointments are required.

The office is open Monday through Friday.

Read: Local veterans struggling to get by; non-profit organizations stepping in to help

For more information, call 321-633-2012.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.