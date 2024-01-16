Veteran in Statesville getting home makeover for Lifetime show

A family in Statesville, North Carolina, is getting a whole home makeover that will be featured on a show for the Lifetime network.

Jared Bowman joined the North Carolina Army National Guard in 2016, and he was selected to have renovations done on the show “Military Makeover.”

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, Military Makeover is spending the week in the Bowman family’s Statesville home to “tackle a range of improvements.” The show says the veteran’s family will also have a surprise waiting for them.

This Saturday, the family will get a grand reveal of the home. You can get involved and attend the big reveal by clicking this link.

Military Makeover, which is hosted by Montel Williams, has visited the area before, helping families in Charlotte and Lancaster County in recent years.

