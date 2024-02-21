Veteran Supervisor Deanna Alexander, challenger Brandon Williford advance to April 2 election

Veteran Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander will advance to the April 2 general election to square off challenger Brandon M. Williford.

According to unofficial results, Alexander led the race by 12 votes in the 18th District with 43.86% and with 42.88%. Absentee votes had not been counted.

In April, voters will determine who will take the supervisory seat for the county's farthest northwest corner, District 18, that abuts Waukesha County and Ozaukee County, with its eastern border stretching parts of Brown Deer.

Alexander, who has built a reputation as the board's leading conservative member, returned to the District 18 seat in 2022. She had first been elected to the board in 2012 and later re-elected in 2016 and 2018.

Williford is an organizer for the left-leaning nonprofit Citizen Action of Wisconsin focused on economic, racial, and environmental justice issues in Wisconsin.

The general election will also feature seven supervisory races as well as the county executive race, in which incumbent David Crowley will face his lone challenger, Ieshuh Griffin. Ten supervisors will run unopposed in the spring general election.

